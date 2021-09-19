Syracuse vs Albany Post Game Notes

The Orange had several noteworthy performances in Saturday's win.

Game notes from Syracuse's 62-24 win over Albany.

SEAN TUCKER

-Tucker became the first player in Syracuse history to have 100 rushing yards and 100 receiving yards in the same game.

-Tucker's four rushing touchdowns tied for the fourth most in a single game in Syracuse history.

-Tucker's five touchdowns responsible for was one shy of second place, which Jim Brown accomplished vs Colgate in 1956. It was two shy of the record, which Zack Mahoney set in 2016 against Pittsburgh.

-Tucker's 56 yard touchdown run was a career long.

-It was the fifth 100 yard rushing game of Tucker's career and second this season.

OFFENSE

-The 62 points scored and 45 points in the first half both tied for the most under Dino Babers (vs Wagner in 2018).

-332 passing yards was the most since recording 313 vs NC State last season.

-Tight end Max Mang made the first catch of his career.

-Damien Alford's 73 yard touchdown reception was the first touchdown of his career and the longest catch of his career.

-Tommy DeVito's touchdown pass to Alford was DeVito's first of the season.

-Shrader's touchdown pass and two rushing touchdowns were his first scores with Syracuse.

-Airon Servais made his 51st straight start.

-Carlos Vettorello made his 26th consecutive start.

-Matthew Bergeron started his 18th straight game.

DEFENSE

-Cody Roscoe's three sacks were the most by a Syracuse player since Kendall Coleman recorded three against West Virginia in the 2018 Camping World Bowl, and is tied for eighth in program history for most sacks in a single game.

-Mikel Jones led Syracuse with seven tackles.

-Six different players recorded a sack vs Albany.

-Syracuse's eight sacks tied for the fourth most in a single game in program history. It was also done at Liberty in 2019, vs Miami (OH) in 2006, vs Rutgers in 1998 and vs Boston College in 1981.

-Syracuse allowed only 7 rushing yards on 32 carries for 0.2 yards per attempt.

-This was Josh Black's 27th consecutive start.

SPECIAL TEAMS

-Andre Szmyt made two field goals. The first tied Cole Murphy for most field goals made in a Syracuse career. The second passed him to set the record with 60.

-Szmyt made his 39th consecutive start.