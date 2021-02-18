Report: Syracuse to Hire Mike Schmidt as Offensive Line Coach
Syracuse has filled its vacant offensive line coach position on the staff.
Syracuse is hiring San Diego State offensive line coach Mike Schmidt to the same position, according to a report from Pete Thamel of Yahoo Sports.
Info on Schmidt from his bio on the San Diego State Athletics website:
- Mike Schmidt coached eight seasons as San Diego State’s offensive line coach and his 11th as a member of the Aztec staff.
- Has been influential in SDSU establishing itself as one of the top rushing programs in the country. Since he joined the staff as a full-time assistant coach in 2012, the Aztecs rank 15th nationally in rushing yards per carry (5.0), 15th in rushing yardage per game (216.9) and are tied for 21st in rushing touchdowns (201).
- During the 2018 campaign, Schmidt coached two all-Mountain West performers in Keith Ismael (first team) and Ryan Pope (second team).
- In 2017, Schmidt molded a young and inexperienced line into a force that paved the way for consensus All-American Rashaad Penny, who led the nation with 2,027 yards rushing.
- The 2016 Aztecs set program records in rushing yards (3,680), rushing touchdowns (34), rushing yards per carry (5.8), points (493) and field goals (21). As a result, Tyler Roemer garnered freshman All-America accolades from USA Today, joining fellow redshirt freshman Keith Ismael on the all-Mountain West second team.
- In 2016, Schmidt coached Nico Siragusa to USA Today first-team and AP third-team All-America accolades. Over his four years, Siragusa blocked for the all-time leading rusher (Donnel Pumphrey), becoming the first SDSU offensive lineman to be named a first-team all-MW selection twice in league history. He was the second Aztec offensive lineman drafted in a three-year span when he was picked in the fourth round by the Baltimore Ravens.
- In his first collegiate year at the right tackle position in 2016, Daniel Brunskill was chosen as a Burlsworth Award nominee and collected second-team All-MW honors.
- Under his tutelage in 2015, Siragusa and Pearce Slater earned first-team all-MW first-team honors, the first time in conference history that the Aztecs had two first-teamers on the offensive line and the first time in any league since 1998 (WAC - Pacific Division). It was also the fourth straight season multiple offensive linemen earned all-conference honors.
- The 2015 Aztecs finished fifth in the nation in red zone offense (94.1 pct.), 14th in rushing yards per game (233.3) and 17th in time of possession (32:43).
- Terry Poole (first team) and Darrell Greene (honorable mention) both earned all-MW accolades in 2014, marking the third straight season that at least two Aztec offensive linemen were honored by the league. Poole was drafted in the fourth round by the Seattle Seahawks.
- Under his guidance, SDSU ran for at least 2,000 yards as a team and produced a 1,000-yard rusher for the fifth year in a row in 2013.
- In 2013, the Aztec offensive line helped pave the way for a rushing attack that totaled over 2,000 yards for the fourth consecutive year for the first time in school history.
- Coached multiple all-MW selections for the second year in a row in 2013 after tackle Bryce Quigley earned second-team distinction, while Poole received honorable mention.
- In his first year as assistant coach in 2012, the Aztec offensive line helped establish team rushing records with 2,869 yards in 578 attempts.
- In 2012, had three players garner all-MW accolades that same season. Guard Nik Embernate signed a free agent contract with the Pittsburgh Steelers after collecting first-team honors; center Alec Johnson was a second-team selection for the second straight year, while Quigley landed on the honorable mention squad.
- Was SDSU’s graduate assistant on the offensive side of the ball for two years from 2010-11, working primarily with the offensive line. In 2010, the Aztecs tied for fifth nationally in fewest sacks allowed (0.69/g) and ranked seventh (0.85/g) in the same category in 2011.
- In 2011, helped mentor Tommie Draheim, who became the first Aztec offensive lineman to earn first-team all-MW recognition since 2003. Draheim inked a free agent contract with the Kansas City Chiefs in the spring of 2013 after spending time with the Green Bay Packers and New England Patriots camps in 2012.
- In 2009, volunteered as a student assistant with the team, while completing his undergraduate degree.