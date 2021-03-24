Report: Syracuse Hires Jeff Hammerschmidt as Special Teams Analyst

Syracuse has hired a former NFL special teams coach to its staff, according to a report from FootballScoop.com. Former New York Jets special teams assistant coach Jeff Hammerschmidt is joining the Orange staff as a special teams analyst, according to the report.

CLICK HERE TO SUBSCRIBE TO THE FREE ALL SYRACUSE NEWSLETTER TO GET THE LATEST ORANGE UPDATES SENT TO YOUR INBOX!

Hammerschmidt brings with him a lot of experience at both the professional and collegiate level. Prior to spending the last five seasons with the Jets, Hammerschmidt coached at several division one college programs. He spent four years as the special teams coordinator at Colorado State while also coaching the running backs and tight ends with the Rams. Prior to that, he spent time coaching at Arizona, Stanford, Indiana, Montana and others.

Syracuse was in the need of a new special teams coach with Justin Lustig leaving the Orange for Vanderbilt. Hammerschmidt brings over 20 years of coaching experience, most of which included special teams. Syracuse has had one of the better special teams units in the country during Dino Babers' tenure. Without Lustig, the hope is that Hammerschmidt can help keep special teams as a strength for the Orange.

Prior to coaching, Hammerschmidt was a standout defensive back at Arizona. After switching over to the defensive side of the ball (he started out as a quarterback), he recorded six interceptions in 19 games over his final two seasons with the Wildcats and was an All-Pac 10 selection both years. Hammerschmidt participated in training camp for the Los Angeles Rams in 1991, and played for the Frankfurt Galaxy as part of the World League in 1992.