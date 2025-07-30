Syracuse legend Art Monk to have jersey retired at JMA Wireless Dome
Syracuse legend Art Monk will have his jersey retired at the JMA Wireless Dome on Nov. 29, the school announced on Tuesday.
The Orange will be hosting Boston College in its regular season finale, and will honor Monk.
He will be just the eighth player in the 130-year history of Syracuse football to have a jersey retired. He wore No. 45 during his playing days with the Orangement.
Monk joins an elite group of Syracuse football players
Other players to have their jerseys retired include Larry Csonka (39), Dwight Freeney (54), Tim Green (72), John Mackey (88), Donovan McNabb (5), Don McPherson (9) and Joe Morris (47).
Another number, 44, is currently retired for all players. While 25 players have worn it, three players to wear that number, Jim Brown, Ernie Davis and Floyd Little, also have their jerseys retired. The trio also have been inducted into Syracuse’s Ring of Honor cementing a rich football tradition.
An incredible football career
Monk played at SU from 1976-79 and led the team in receptions and receiving yards from 1977-79.
He finished his SU career with 1,644 receiving yards and nine touchdowns, and also added 1,174 rushing yards and four touchdowns on the ground.
He went on to be drafted by Washington where he played 14 of his 16 pro football seasons. He was
Many highlights to choose from
Among his highlights included three Super Bowl Championships (XVII, XXII, XXVI), two-time First Team All-Pro selections and three-time Pro Bowl appearances.
He was inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame, the College Football Hall of Fame, and is one of only five players in SU history to have accomplished both feats.
Monk has also been honored by the Washington football team currently known as the Commanders by having his number retired.
Another SU legend to be honored
Syracuse also announced Alyssa Manley, a field hockey player, will have her jersey retired as well. The former national champion at SU and 2015 Honda Award winner will be honored on the weekend of Sept. 26, becoming just the second field hockey player to achieve that feat.
Her No. 5 will join Julie Williamson (9) as retired jerseys. Syracuse Athletics retires jerseys of players, but not specific numbers. Manley and Monk’s jersey numbers will still be in circulation for current and future student-athletes.
