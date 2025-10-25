Syracuse follows familiar script, falling behind, then unable to come back in loss to Georgia Tech
Saturday afternoon, Syracuse continued their freefall, dropping their fourth straight game, this time a 41-16 defeat at #7 Georgia Tech. The Orange (3-5, 1-4 ACC) opened the scoring after an early turnover, but could not build on that quick lead. The Yellow Jackets (8-0, 5-0) knotted the score before the first quarter ended and ran off 17 unanswered points to take control of the game before halftime.
The SU defense had no real answer for Tech quarterback Haynes King, who dominated the day nearly from start to finish. King completed 25-of-31 passes for a season-high 304 yards and three touchdowns while leading the team with a dozen rushes for 91 yards and two more scores.
The Orange offense was stuck in neutral for most of the opening half
Meanwhile, Syracuse muddled through the opening half before finding offensive success after halftime. After gaining possession via a fumble recovery on the second play of the game, the Orange got in striking distance when Yasin Willis ripped off a 41-yard run to the Georgia Tech 1. The offense immediately bogged down, eventually getting a 27-yard field goal from Tripp Woody for a 3-0 lead.
SU mustered only 77 yards in the half after Willis’ opening burst, while the Yellow Jackets got things going on their next possession. While a Syracuse defensive stand forced a field goal on the next drive to tie the game, Georgia Tech scored three times in the second quarter. The Jackets got a pair touchdown passes from King to Josh Beetham, then added a field goal with one second remaining for a 20-3 halftime lead.
While the offense perked up after halftime, the defense still struggled to slow King down
Rickie Collins led an Orange touchdown drive to open the third quarter, completing two passes for 41 and 34 yards for a 41-second touchdown drive. Johntay Cook II caught the first pass and Darrell Gill Jr. handled the scoring honors to bring SU within 20-10.
The Yellow Jackets needed little over eight minutes to respond with two touchdown drives. King tossed his third scoring pass of the day, then added his first rushing touchdown for a 34-10 lead with 6:01 left in the third quarter.
SU’s next two drives were effective, but a Collins fumble ended the first inside the Tech 20 while the second cashed in with a Will Nixon touchdown run from a yard out. Collins’ pass to Dan Villari for the two-point conversion attempt was knocked aside, leaving Syracuse in a 34-16 hole.
Georgia Tech answered with their final touchdown drive of the game, closing the scoring with 3:47 remaining.
Collins had a couple decent stretches, but not enough to keep pace, finishing 17-of-29 for 224 yards and one touchdown. Willis led the rushing attack with 76 yards on ten carries while Gill’s five catches for 79 yards paced the receivers.
Chris Peal and Duce Chestnut each forced a fumble, but the Orange could only recover one, as David Reese set up the first quarter field goal. Kevin Jobity Jr. collected his fifth sack of the season.
