Syracuse Mets to Host Syracuse Athletics Night

Members of the Syracuse football team will appear at the Syracuse Mets game on Tuesday.

Want to see members of the Syracuse football team while also checking out minor league baseball action? Well, you are in luck. The Syracuse Mets will be hosting a "Syracuse Athletics Night" which will feature head coach Dino Babers along members of the football team. Syracuse Athletics Night will take place Tuesday, July 13th at NBT Bank Stadium. The Mets take on the Rochester Red Wings.

First pitch is at 6:35 p.m. Tickets can be purchased HERE.

More details from Syracuse Athletics:

"Head Coach and the Syracuse football team will be on hand at NBT Bank Stadium on Tuesday night as the Syracuse Mets host 'Syracuse University Athletics Night' in their game against the Rochester Red Wings.

Babers will toss out the ceremonial fist pitch and the Orange marketing and sales departments will have a table in the concourse that will feature giveaways and prizes, plus information on Otto's Kids Club and season tickets!"



Syracuse football finished the 2020 season 1-10, and is looking for a bounce back 2021 campaign. The Orange brought in a quarterback transfer in Garrett Shrader to provide competition to Tommy DeVito, and looked to improve the offensive line with key additions. New offensive line coach Mike Schmidt is looking to put his stamp on the group. Eligible is guard Chris Bleich, who should give the interior a boost. In addition, junior college offensive tackle Jakob Bradford is joining the program to add depth and competition.

Syracuse opens the 2021 season at Ohio on September 4th. The home opener is the following week against Rutgers.