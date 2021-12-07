Syracuse to Host Notre Dame on October 29, 2022

The Orange and Irish square off in the Dome for the first time since 2003.

Syracuse will host Notre Dame on October 29, 2022, the school announced on Tuesday. It will be the first time since 2003 that the Irish will play in the Dome. The two last met during the 2020 season, with Notre Dame winning 45-21. Syracuse ran for 229 yards in that game despite the loss, a season high for the Irish which boasted one of the nation’s best run defenses. The Orange was led by Sean Tucker’s 113 yard performance, the first player to eclipse 100 rushing yards against Notre Dame all season.

In the last Dome meeting, Syracuse won 38-12 behind a 19 carry, 189 yard, five touchdown performance from running back Walter Reyes.

The announcement rounds out the dates for Syracuse’s nonconference schedule. Syracuse plays at Connecticut on September 19th before returning home for back to back games against Purdue and Wagner. The Orange will then get into its Atlantic Coast Conference slate for about a month before welcoming the Irish to the Dome. With two power five opponents on the nonconference schedule, it should be an intriguing home schedule in 2022.

Syracuse finished the 2021 season 5-7, just one game shy of bowl eligibility. Three of those losses were by three points early in the season, and the Orange hopes that the improvements made from 2020 will lead to a bowl berth in 2022. While there has been turnover on the coaching staff with the departures of offensive coordinator Sterlin Gilbert, defensive line coach Vince Reynolds, tight ends coach Reno Ferri and wide receivers coach Terrence Samuel, head coach Dino Babers, defensive coordinator Tony White and offensive line coach Mike Schmidt are all officially returning. Other coaches from the 2021 staff are expected back as well.