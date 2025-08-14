Syracuse's revamped offensive line is promising but unproven
While Syracuse's quarterback situation is far from settled, the offensive line protecting him will be a completely different group than the 2024 version.
Syracuse’s situation is far from unique in the transfer portal and NIL era. The Orange will have four new starters on the offensive line in 2025.
J’Onre Reed, David Wohlabaugh and Enrique Cruz all transferred, Mark Petry tore his ACL and will miss the 2025 season, Saivion Washington is in the NFL and Jakob Bradford graduated.
Syracuse has reloaded its offensive line
Da’Metrius Weatherspoon should be back on the blindside. Coach Fran Brown added several transfers this offseason to rebuild the rest of the unit. Kam Pringle was a massive get for SU. 247 Sports had the redshirt freshman from South Carolina as the top offensive tackle in the transfer portal.
Zach Rice is probably the most intriguing. The former five-star recruit and No. 1 offensive tackle in the 2022 recruiting class arrives having barely seen the field in three seasons under Mack Brown at UNC. Austin Collins arrives from Louisville with experience playing at guard or center.
TJ Ferguson spent time at both Alabama and Florida State, starting seven games for the Seminoles in 2024, before landing in CNY. Finally, Naquil Betrand arrives from Alabama to provide some depth and potentially start down the line.
A starting lineup of Weatherspoon, Rice, Collins, Ferguson and Pringle has the potential to be formidable. There is an exciting mix of experience and upside with that group. However, the unit is going to be tested early and often.
Syracuse's OL will be tested early and often
Tennessee finished with 29 sacks a year ago and boasts one of the deepest defensive lines in college football, despite losing players like James Pearce Jr. and Omarr Norman-Lott to the NFL.
The Orange also faces Clemson, who boast two potential top-10 selections in the NFL draft in Peter Woods and T.J. Parker. Duke, SMU, Pittsburgh and UNC follow. Those were the top four schools in the ACC in sacks in 2024, all registering more than 40 on the season.
Syracuse then faces a Miami team out for revenge, led by Reuben Bain Jr. and Akheem Mesidor, before traveling to South Bend to take on Notre Dame. The Fighting Irish recorded 40 sacks and allowed the lowest passer rating in the entire country en route to a national title game appearance this past season.
Offensive line coach Dale Williams is going to have his work cut out for him heading into the season. It can take a long time for offensive lines to gel and Syracuse is not going to have many easy weeks to break in this group. The potential for a great offensive line is there, but the margin for error is going to be uncomfortably small.
SUPPORT THE JUICE ONLINE
Follow us on Twitter @TheJuiceOnline, like us on Facebook, follow us on Instagram @SUJuiceOnline and listen to our podcast.