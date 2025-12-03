Three-star JUCO wide receiver announces commitment to Syracuse

Former Boise State wide receiver Zamondre Merriweather committed to Syracuse on Wednesday, he announced on social media.

The Valencia (CA) Glendale CC athlete is rated three stars by 247 Sports and is the No. 17 overall JUCO prospect.

He's coming off a season at Glendale CC where he hauled in 44 passes for 780 yards and 11 touchdowns over seven games.

Merriweather is a Division 1 bounceback, having played at Boise State from 2022-24, though he didn't see the field. OUt of high school, he was a three-star recruit at the No. 66 WR as rated by 247.

He previously committed to Nevada but reopened his commitment, and found a home in Central New York.

He played for Valencia High where he caught 84 passes for 1,366 yards and 11 touchdowns in 26 high school games.

He selected the Orange over offers from Arizona State, Troy, UTEP, Eastern Michigan, Arkansas-Pine Bluff, Eastern Illinois, Idaho State and Sacramento State, among others.

SUPPORT THE JUICE ONLINE

Chat about this story and all things Syracuse on our message board, Cuse Classified!