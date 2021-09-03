Syracuse vs Ohio Predictions

Syracuse faces Ohio on the road to open the 2021 season. Here are the All Syracuse staff predictions for the game.

Logan Garvey: Ohio 35 Syracuse 28. Syracuse is banking on an improved offense and quality receivers returning, but Ohio is well-established (12 consecutive non-losing seasons). They look fairly balanced on both sides, whereas Syracuse has to prove they can get consistent stops with the defense. that gave up nearly 33 points per game last year.

Mike McAllister: Syracuse 31 Ohio 21. The Orange defense is able to contain the Bobcats running game enough, pressures quarterback Kurtis Rourke and forces a couple of turnovers. The offense shows promise with an improved offensive line, solid running attack and a few big plays.

Katelyn McCarthy: Syracuse 35 Ohio 32. This game will come down to the end, but the Orange have a slightly better team. Syracuse’s offensive line improved and they are a stronger group than years past to better protect Tommy DeVito. The two quarterback system will be dangerous and trick opposing defenses along with their strong group of receivers returning this season.

Calvin Milliner: Syracuse 23 Ohio 20. The Orange offense struggled tremendously last year only averaging 17.8 points per game. Look for Dino Babers to establish the run before Tim Albin does. If the Orange can get out to a positive rushing attack whilst controlling the clock, DeVito can be patient in the pocket and play off his rushing attack. The Ohio offense will have a hard time getting the ball to their wide receivers with this Orange secondary haunting them. Look for Garrett Williams and Ja’Had Carter to come up big against Ohio.