Syracuse opens with tough test against Tennessee
Syracuse will get the 2025 season underway at noon Eastern on Saturday when they take on #24 Tennessee in Atlanta, Georgia in the AFLAC Kickoff Game. Both teams are coming off 10-3 campaigns with the Orange winning the Holiday Bowl while the Volunteers were eliminated from the college football playoff by the eventual national champions from Ohio State.
Tennessee bring back the majority of one the top defenses in college football
UT returns 13 starters from last season with eight of them on the defensive side of the ball. Tennessee finished the 2024 campaign seventh in the nation in points allowed, sixth in rushing yards per attempt, and fifth in yards allowed per play.
Those returnees include linebacker Arion Carter, who paced the squad in tackles while being third in tackles for loss and second in passes defensed. Carter is joined on that second line by Jeremiah Telander, who was fourth in tackles and led the team with three fumble recoveries. Jermod McCoy led the team with four interceptions and returns at cornerback, where he is projected to be a high draft pick in the NFL draft.
Like the Orange, the Vols have a lot of churn on offense
The Volunteer offense, however, returns just three starters, including wide receiver Chris Brazzell II and tight end Miles Kitselman. The 6’5” Brazzell was third on the team last season with 29 receptions, turning them into 333 yards and a pair of scores, after transferring in from Tulane. Kitselman had four touchdown receptions among his 22 receptions.
There will be a new quarterback throwing the ball to Brazzell, Kitselman and the rest of the UT receiving corps, as Appalachian State transfer Joey Aguilar was named the starting quarterback for the Volunteers. While he racked up 6,760 passing yards over the last two seasons, the 10th-highest total in that span, Aguilar also turned the ball over 30 times in that span, the 4th-most in that time.
Tennessee also has to replace running back Dylan Sampson, who ran for nearly 1,500 yards last season while scoring 22 touchdowns. DeSean Bishop and Peyton Lewis shared backup duties as freshmen last season, combining for 138 carries for just under 800 yards and three scores apiece.
The Juice Online's prediction & preview
The biggest difference between these two teams is the overall talent level. In each of the last four seasons, the Volunteers have landed recruiting classes in the top 20 of the nation. Their defensive unit reflects that difference, as they return most of last season’s starting lineup from one of the top defenses in the nation.
It will make a steep test for an inexperienced Syracuse offense that is looking to grow continuity with lots of first-time starters. UT did not have an elite pass rush last season, which gives hope that Orange quarterback Steve Angeli will have time to operate in the pocket. The run game looks to have more of an uphill battle for backs Yasin Willis and Will Nixon.
Like their counterparts for SU, the Tennessee offense is looking to build continuity. Aguilar was a productive quarterback, although a risk-taker at Appalachian State. Syracuse’s young, inexperienced cornerbacks will provide appealing targets on the perimeter of the defense. The Volunteers have a couple options with their running game and being able to keep a fresh option in the game should help them against the waves on defensive linemen the Orange can put on the field.
As the best unit that will be on the field Saturday, the UT defense will lead the way to victory. Expect a crowd in favor of the Vols, as a neutral site game in Atlanta is not really neutral being just over 200 miles from their campus. That crowd will help put the heat on the inexperienced Orange offense.
Tennessee 31, Syracuse 13
