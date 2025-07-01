Orange Watch: Welcome to The Juice Online at ON SI
Beginning in 2010, after 13 years as an independent website, and the last two and a half years with Rivals.com, The Juice Online is thrilled to take our coverage of the Syracuse football, basketball, and lacrosse teams, and other SU athletic figures. to the ON SI team and Minute Media.
As preseason college football coverage heats up later this month, we will be bringing you coverage of the ACC Football Kickoff event on the scene in Uptown Charlotte July 22-24.
Among items on the agenda that we will be covering include Commissioner Jim Phillips’ annual state of the conference address on July 22. No doubt Phillips will be posturing the ACC in its best light in an era in which the Big Ten and SEC dominate the College Football Playoff.
The Juice Online at ACC Kickoff
The next day (July 23), Syracuse coach Fran Brown and several Orange players will be in attendance. Expect the assembled media to have questions to ask the contingent surrounding issues such as the starting quarterback for the opener against Tennessee in Atlanta, and attacking a schedule that will include three other CFP programs from a year ago.
On the last day of the festivities (July 24), and in what promises to be a large media turnout, all eyes will be on North Carolina newcomer Bill Belichick, as he gets ready to make his collegiate head coaching debut September 1 in Chapel Hill against TCU. His team’s second game will be right back in Charlotte on September 6 against UNC-Charlotte.
After a year hiatus, Boeheim’s Army returns to competition in The Basketball Tournament July 19-23, with regional games to be played in Syracuse at SRC Arena & Event Center. The first game is July 19 (6:00 pm ET / FS1) against Herkimer Originals. SU assistant coach Allen Griffin will lead the BA squad comprised of mostly former ‘Cuse standouts, including Buddy (and Jimmy) Boeheim, Elijah Hughes, and Rakeem Christmas. We will be covering the games on site as the team competes for the $1M championship payout.
The Juice Online's Syracuse recruiting coverage
In addition, we will keep you updated daily on the football recruiting fortunes this month, with several Class of 2026 ‘Cuse recruits expected to announce their school of choice during July. We will also keep on eye on hoops recruiting during the summer camps, and anything else that Orange Nation may have on its collective mind.
Thanks for joining The Juice Online at ON SI, and we look forward to sharing the upcoming Syracuse 2025-26 sports seasons with you in the months ahead.
