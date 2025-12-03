Three-star Keystone State offensive lineman signs with Syracuse

2026 offensive lineman Shemaj Henry is officially Orange.

Henry signed his national letter of intent on Wednesday and will join Syracuse in 2026.

He is a three-star prospect according to 247 Sports, and the No. 2,131 overall ranked prospect in the 2026 class.

Henry discussed his commitment to Syracuse

"I love the state of the program under Coach Fran (Brown),” Henry said of his commitment to Syracuse to The Juice Online. "I’m ready to work my tail off to add to the success.”

Henry’s recruitment moved quickly with the Orange. He first visited Syracuse for spring practice in April where he received his SU offer.

"It felt great," Henry said. "I was excited and blessed."

Henry and his coach at Chester (PA) High, Dennis Shaw, made the four-hour drive from Chester to Central New York.

He came away impressed with the facilities, practice and coaching staff, specifically Brown.

"I’m a huge fan of how coach Fran goes about the business of coaching the guys," Henry said. "How real and down to earth he is. He reminds me of my head coach I play for now (Shaw). So I would adapt easily and love that coaching style."

Other highlights of his included sitting with the offensive linemen in meetings and watching film with the players.

Henry was impressed with the SU staff

He also had 1-on-1 time with then-offensive line coach Dale Williams (he was let go from the staff on Monday).

"The best part was how deep he was willing to dig into my personal and family life," Henry said.

Following his commitment, he returned to the Syracuse campus on the weekend of June 13 for his official visit.

Henry discusses his OV

Though he enjoyed his visit for spring practice, the official visit was on another level because he got to truly get to know the staff and what to expect when he steps on campus.

"The Cuse visit was nothing short of amazing,” Henry said. "An experience that me and my family is thankful for"

The Chester (PA) High athlete stands at 6 foot 8 and 330 pounds, and prides himself on being an aggressive lineman.

"I enjoy pass pro and protecting the QB more than anything," Henry said. "I also love creating running lanes for the running backs. I take pride and being the guy that they want to run behind when the game is on the line.”

SUPPORT THE JUICE ONLINE

Got a Syracuse recruiting tip? E-mail Recruiting Analyst Charles Kang here.