Syracuse Orange v. SMU Mustangs Prediction and Preview (10/4/25)
As we countdown to kickoff for the start of the Syracuse football season on Aug. 30, The Juice Online will be doing a team-by-team preview of its opponents.
We last left off with Syracuse holding off Duke at home to even their record at 3-3 as the season officially came to a midway point. Let's move to Dallas, Texas, where SU will face the SMU Mustangs as the calendar flips into October.
This will be the first time in Syracuse Football’s history that they make the trek down to Gerald J. Ford Stadium, and it will be the first time they play SMU since 1932. SMU is coming off a very successful inaugural season in the ACC as they finished 8-0 in confrence play for last season and received a bid into the College Football Playoff.
The Mustangs look to build off last year's success as they have returned a lot of last year's talent, as well as built up the middle part of their roster. They were ranked as number 20 in the SP+, preseason power rankings, with their offense ranked at number 11.
Scouting the SMU offense
SMU’s offense will remain their strongest side of the ball. Head coach Rhett Lashlee did a phenomenal job in 2024, bringing out the best in his players and accurately evaluating his talent. Lashlee finally gave third-year QB, Kevin Jennings, the full-time starting nod after two years of spotty opportunity.
Jennings took advantage of the role and established himself as a viable dual-threat quarterback. Jennings threw for 3,245 yards on a mind boggling 65% completion rate and found receivers in the endzone 23 times. He also punished teams on the ground, rushing for 354 yards on 101 carries, as well as running for a score 5 times. SMU pulled in UMiami running back, Brashard Smith, who had just 18 carries in his first three years of school.
Lashlee unlocked him as Smith exploded for 1,332 yards on the ground as well as scoring 14 times. Part of his success was due in part to the fantastic O-Line, led by Jakai Clark, Logan Parr, and Savion Byrd who are all set to return in 2025. Unfortunately for SMU, Smith has since moved on to the NFL, leaving the backfield lead up for grabs.
That next man up will either be returning junior, LJ Johnson Jr., or Miami transfer, Christopher Johnson. As for the receiving core, they are returning two upper-classmen producers: Roderick Daniels Jr. (42 receptions, 663 yards, 4 touchdowns) and Jordan Hudson (39 receptions, 422 yards, 5 touchdowns).
A look at the SMU defense
SMU was one of the more well-rounded defenses last season. Their run prevention was world-class as they held opponents to just 3 yards per carry (4th in the nation) and just 105.3 total rush yards per game (9th in the nation).
The Mustangs also slowed their opponents air attack, ranking 16th in opponent completion percentage. As a unit, they ranked in the top in red zone defense, 3rd down prevent, and 4th down prevent. Despite their defense being ranked just 42nd in the SP+, they are returning a lot of the key players from last year's defense. Starting off with LB Kobe Wilson.
The returning senior had 117 total tackles, 6 TFL, 3 sacks, and 2 interceptions. Their secondary was led by safeties Isaiah Nwokobia and Ahmaad Moses who combined for 173 total tackles, 10 TFL, and 6 interceptions. Finally, LB Ahmad Walker made 92 total tackles, 8 TFL, and an interception.
A prediction and preview for the matchup
The key advantage SMU has over Syracuse is continuity.
SMU is more or less the same team, personnel wise, as they were last year. That will be a tough team to beat on the road, especially considering that this is SMU’s ACC opener, and they are coming off a stretch where they play TCU and Missouri State.
I see Syracuse dropping to 3-3 with a 31-17 road loss to SMU.
