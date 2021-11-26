Syracuse vs Pittsburgh Predictions

Syracuse hosts rival Pittsburgh on Saturday. How will this game play out? The All Syracuse staff predicts the outcome below.

Logan Garvey: Syracuse 24 Pittsburgh 21. The underdog Orange will take the win and secure the bowl spot in the last game of the regular season. Syracuse upsets Pitt with a strong effort from the defense and through the team chemistry that has been polished throughout the season.

Mike McAllister: Syracuse 34 Pittsburgh 31. Why not? I'll call for the upset. Syracuse's offense is able to get going as an early deep pass opens things up for the ground attack. Pittsburgh makes plays offensively as well behind quarterback Kenny Pickett. In a back and forth game, Syracuse gets the ball last and Andre Szmyt hits a game winning field goal as time expires.

Katelyn McCarthy: Pittsburgh 37 Syracuse 20. The Panthers come to the Dome already clinching a trip to Charlotte next week, but for the Orange this game means a lot more. A win will give the Orange a bowl berth for the first time since 2018. The Syracuse defense will be put to the test facing Kenny Pickett and the number 2 overall offense in the country. In order for Syracuse to win this game, the secondary will need to force turnovers and the offense needs to put points on the board. Syracuse has been outscored by opponents 82-20 since coming off the bye week

Calvin Milliner: Pittsburgh 33 Syracuse 10. The Orange fails to get anything going against Pitt as the Panthers dominate all three phases of the game, leaving Syracuse with some serious questions entering the offseason. Will Syracuse find ways to get the offense going other than running the ball? Will the secondary find ways to cause more turnovers? Will the defensive line be the same after the departures of Josh Black, Kingsley Jonathan and McKinley Williams? The game against Pitt will serve as exposing lingering holes on this Syracuse team. Only one win away from a bowl game, the Orange fails to get there this season.

Season Standings

Katelyn: 8-3

Mike: 7-4

Calvin: 6-5

Logan: 4-7