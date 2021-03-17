Syracuse Pro Day, Spring Football Dates Set

The Orange will have a pro day as it gears up for spring football

Syracuse will hold a pro day in the near future to show off the talent of its NFL prospects and spring football is right around the corner as well. Pro day will be held this Friday, March 19th.

This will give Syracuse's draft prospects Andre Cisco, Ifeatu Melifonwu and Trill Williams an opportunity to impress scouts and potentially move up draft boards. Currently, Cisco and Melifonwu are projected to go anywhere from rounds one to three while Williams is expected to go between rounds five and seven. Impressive performances during pro day could enhance those outlooks.

It is unclear how much, if at all, Cisco will participate due to his injury and subsequent recovery from this past season.

Another name to keep an eye on is punter Nolan Cooney. It is always difficult for punters to get drafted, despite Syracuse having two punters selected in the last few years, but Cooney should be on the list of priority undrafted free agents at worse. This is an opportunity for him to make an impression on teams especially with so many watching to see the Orange defensive backs.

Spring football is also right around the corner. Director of Athletics John Wildhack said on Tuesday that spring practice will begin on March 30th at the Ensley Athletic Center. Wildhack added that Syracuse will continue with the ACC's in season protocol of covid testing three times per week.

The start of spring football is an important milestone for the Orange and college football. It was cancelled last season when Syracuse had two new coordinators that were unable to install and teach their systems in the traditional way. Now they are afforded that ability.

In the meantime, Syracuse players have been participating in winter workouts for the last few weeks.

"We've had a really good offseason of strength and conditioning programs," Wildhack said. "I was talking to one of the leaders on our team last week and I was pleased because he said that the intensity this year in the offseason program has risen dramatically compared to previous years and just the competition."