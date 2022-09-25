Syracuse Ranked 25th in Latest Coaches Poll

Syracuse has a ranked football team. In the latest Coaches Poll, the Orange entered the ranking at 25th following its 22-20 win over Virginia to start the season 4-0 for the first time since 2018.

The Orange started the season with low expectations nationally. Most believed Syracuse would win four or five games total given a difficult schedule and losing records in each of the last three seasons. However, Syracuse started the season with a statement 31-7 win over Louisville. The Cardinals had dominated the series in recent years, but the Orange controlled things right from the start.

Syracuse followed that up with a dominant road win at UConn to set up back to back home games against power five opponents. Both of those games came down to the final drive, but the Orange was able to squeak out victories over Purdue and Virginia. Three victories against power five opponents and a 4-0 unblemished record, combined with losses for other teams previously in front of them, led to Syracuse getting the nod in the coaches poll this week.

The Orange will look to start the season 5-0 on Saturday when FCS Wagner comes to the JMA Wireless Dome. That game kicks off at 5:00 p.m. Eastern.

