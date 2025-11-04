Syracuse great backs Brown despite recent struggles
Syracuse is mired in a five-game losing streak, the longest in Fran Brown's nascent head coaching career. While the Orange's 2025 season is likely not going to result in a bowl game, he has still continued to receive broad support across the fan and alumni base. That includes former Syracuse and NFL linebacker Rich Scanlon.
Scanlon, who played at SU from 1999-03 and was a Second Team All-Big East Selection in 2003, joined The Juice on the Cuse Podcast to discuss his thoughts on this year's team.
"It's unfortunate," Scanlon said. "If Steve (Angeli) doesn't get hurt. What does the season look like?"
Syracuse has struggled since Angeli's injury
Likely better than what it's turned into. Syracuse is currently 3-6, and barring miraculous upsets over ranked teams in Notre Dame and Miami, are going to miss the postseason. Angeli went down with a season-ending Achilles injury in a win over Clemson at Death Valley, which was also SU's last win.
"They were cruising in that Clemson game," Scanlon said. "I know Clemson is not Clemson of old, but it's still a win in Death Valley. I think that turns the tables for at least a couple of the games this year."
Syracuse's most recent loss came against North Carolina on Friday. The Orange passing game was nearly non-existent, as Joe Filardi was pressed into action and went 4 for 18 for just 37 yards. Freshman Luke Carney also came on in relief, but didn't record a pass as the offense accounted for just three points.
"It's hard to believe we don't have like the second quarterback that can throw the ball," Scanlon said. "It's going to be kind of required to play college football."
Scanlon still believes in the process
But Scanlon—who went on to a five-year NFL career with the Kansas City Chiefs, Tennessee Titans and New York Giants—also knows that Brown is in full development mode.
"I think Coach Brown is just trying to get a look at what he has on the roster," Scanlon said. "Fran is trying to see what he's got through a bunch of different guys. It's going to be a process and I'm here for that process."
Needless to say, Scanlon is trusting the process.
“I believe in what he's doing," Scanlon said. "I like the staff that they've put together."
