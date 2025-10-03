Syracuse hits the road again, this time to face SMU
Syracuse travels to Dallas for their sixth game of the season when they make their first visit to SMU as an ACC foe. The meeting is the second all-time between the two schools, as the Orange defeated the Mustangs at home, 16-6, way back in 1932.
Rickie Collins is looking to claim his first victory as a starter as SU (3-2, 1-1 ACC) while SMU (2-2) is coming off a bye to open the conference portion of their slate. Syracuse struggled in Collins’ starting debut last week, getting handled by Duke. While Collins was hit-or-miss in the game, the Orange defense also had a rough outing, getting gashed repeatedly as they gave up over 500 yards.
The Orange need to run to unlock the passing attack
SU coach Fran Brown noted after the game that the team needs to get the ball to running back Yasin Willis. Willis has missed one game this season, but still leads the team in all major rushing stats. Brown’s words are evidenced by Willis only getting 11 carries in two of four games while averaging over four yards a carry in each outing and at least 5.2 yards per rush in the last two.
Willis being a major part of the Syracuse offense should help open things up for Collins and the talented receivers around him. While Collins’ numbers against Duke look okay on the stat sheet, there was a noticeable lack of opportunities for his receivers downfield. The Mustangs have shown some vulnerability to the big play this season, so the Orange could look to establish the run to loosen up pass coverage.
A disappointing start to the season for SMU
It has been a mixed bag this season for the Mustangs, who made the College Football Playoff last year, as their two wins have come against lower-level competition and their losses came to power conference teams. SMU dropped a double-overtime game to Baylor and fell two weeks ago to TCU, both Big 12 opponents.
The Mustangs have shown an effective offense based on a solid ground game and an efficient pass attack. Kevin Jennings has completed over 68 percent of his passes this season for over 280 yards per game with nine touchdowns. Jennings, however, has been susceptible to mistakes, as he has tossed five interceptions in four games.
The Orange have to stop a dual-threat quarterback
Jennings spreads the ball around, as three wide receivers, led by Romello Brinson, average at least three catches per game. Brinson leads SMU with 19 grabs for 365 yards and three scores. In addition to that trio of wideouts, a pair of tight ends have at least eight receptions each and all five of those players have scored this season.
Jennings is also a threat with his feet, averaging over five yards per rush, as do leading rusher TJ Harden and Chris Johnson Jr. Harden has amassed 309 rushing yards and five touchdowns while Johnson is a change-of-pass back handling six carries per game.
The SU defense has to be much better at tackling than they have been this season to slow down the Mustangs. With Collins still trying to get comfortable with the offense, Syracuse cannot risk getting into a track meet.
The Orange need to straighten out the offense, but face a tough task on both sides of the ball
When the action starts on-field, the Orange need to get Collins and the offense moving in the right direction against SMU if they want to reach bowl eligibility. SMU started the season in the polls, but fell out with their first loss and are coming off the bye with two weeks to prepare for this game.
The Mustangs have better talent and that should win the day for them. Collins and the SU offense will be better than last week, but it will prove to not be enough to win the game as SMU takes this one 34-20.
