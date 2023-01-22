Syracuse Tabs Travis Fisher as New Cornerbacks Coach

Syracuse football has found a replacement for its coaching staff in the secondary. Former Nebraska defensive backs coach Travis Fisher is set to become the new cornerbacks coach with the Orange, according to a report from ESPN's Pete Thamel. Fisher was with the Cornhuskers for the last five seasons.

Prior to his time at Nebraska, Fisher was an assistant coaching cornerbacks or defensive backs at Central Florida from 2015 to 2017. In 2014, he was the cornerbacks coach at Southeast Missouri State. In 2013, Fisher was a defensive quality control assistant at UCF.

Fisher played his college ball at Central Florida and was a standout with the Knights that led to being selected in the second round of the 2002 NFL Draft by the St. Louis Rams. He spent nine seasons in the NFL and led the league in interception returns for touchdowns (two) and interception return yards (205) in 2003.

The move comes in response to Chip West's likely departure to Wake Forest as the Orange undergoes significant change in its coaching staff this offseason. Tony White, Robert Anae, Mike Schmidt and Nick Monroe have also left in addition to West. Rocky Long, Steve Farmer and Travis Fisher have been hired.

More on Fisher from his Nebraska bio:

Fisher’s defensive backs consistently held opposing passing attacks in check while showing a knack for interceptions. After inheriting a Husker secondary that allowed more than 275 passing yards per game in 2017, Fisher helped Nebraska hold five opponents to fewer than 200 passing yards in 2018.



NU held six opponents to fewer than 165 passing yards in 2019, when the Huskers ranked No. 33 nationally in pass efficiency defense. On the strength of a veteran secondary, the 2020 Blackshirts continued to improve and finished sixth in the Big Ten in total defense. The 2021 Husker defense allowed its fewest points per game in 11 seasons, and posted its best total defense mark in five years and in 2022, Nebraska limited six of its 12 opponents to fewer than 180 passing yards. Fisher led UCF to a No. 12 ranking in pass efficiency defense in 2016, and the Knights ranked second nationally with 20 interceptions in 2017.



Fisher excelled developing individual talent. Nine of his defensive backs have signed NFL contracts from 2018 to 2022. In just one year, Fisher turned junior college transfer Mike Hughes into an All-American and first-round NFL Draft pick. Hughes was selected with the 30th overall pick in the 2018 NFL Draft, surpassing Fisher as the highest-drafted defensive player in UCF history. Fisher was selected in the second round of the 2002 NFL Draft following three seasons as a Knight.

