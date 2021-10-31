WATCH: Syracuse's Three Third Quarter Touchdowns vs Boston College

Syracuse was trailing 3-0 at halftime after struggling mightily on the offensive side of the ball throughout the entire first half. That included a red zone turnover on third and goal inside the Boston College five yard line. The Eagles started with the ball in the second half, and marched 73 yards for a short field goal to extend to a 6-0 lead. That is when Syracuse won the game over the next several minutes.

In a 4:53 minute stretch in the third quarter, Syracuse scored three touchdowns to take a 21-6 lead that would end up as the final score. You can watch highlights of the plays in the video at the top of the page.

The first was a Sean Tucker 51-yard run where he stayed patient until the right crease opened up and then burst through to the second level. It was a foot race from there, one that he won against several Boston College defenders. That gave Syracuse its first lead at 7-6, one it would not relinquish.

After the defense forced a three and out no the next possession, Garrett Shrader joined in on the fun with a 48-yard scamper. On a third and one, Shrader faked a hand-off to Tucker, got a tremendous block from Maximilian Mang and then sprung into the open field. He bounced outside and ran by everyone for the score.

Perhaps the most electrifying play came after Syracuse's defense got yet another stop following Shrader's touchdown. Boston College punted the ball to Courtney Jackson, who eluded tacklers on his way to a 64-yard score.

With the win, Syracuse enters a bye week at 5-4 (2-3).