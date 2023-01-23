Skip to main content

Syracuse to Hire Nunzio Campanile as Tight Ends Coach

The former Rutgers assistant will join the Orange.

Syracuse football is set to hire Nunzio Campanile as its tight ends coach, according to a report from Pete Thamel of ESPN. Campanile has been at Rutgers for the past several seasons, has extensive recruiting ties in New Jersey and is the former head coach of Bergen Catholic. 

Syracuse Orange
Syracuse Orange

Football

