Syracuse to Hire Nunzio Campanile as Tight Ends Coach

Syracuse football is set to hire Nunzio Campanile as its tight ends coach, according to a report from Pete Thamel of ESPN. Campanile has been at Rutgers for the past several seasons, has extensive recruiting ties in New Jersey and is the former head coach of Bergen Catholic.

SUPPORT ALL SYRACUSE

SUBSCRIBE TO ALLSYRACUSE.COM NOW TO GET ACCESS TO EXCLUSIVE INSIDER CONTENT

CLICK HERE TO SUBSCRIBE TO THE FREE ALL SYRACUSE NEWSLETTER TO GET THE LATEST ORANGE UPDATES SENT TO YOUR INBOX

JOIN THE ALL SYRACUSE FORUMS FOR FREE AND DISCUSS THE ORANGE WITH OTHER FANS AND OUR STAFF