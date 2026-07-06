Syracuse to face UConn team looking to continue upward trend

Editor's Note: During the summer, we're going to be doing a team-by-team preview of Syracuse football's 2026 opponents. Our last opponent preview was for Pitt, and we continue our series today with Syracuse's matchup against Connecticut on Oct. 3.

The UConn Huskies wrapped up the Jim Mora era in 2025. After back-to-back 9-3 seasons and two appearances in the Fenway Bowl, Mora has left UConn to coach Colorado State.

Mora’s tenure should have a profound impact on the program as he started to steer the Huskies back into football relevance. In his final year he led to nine wins, two of which coming against tough Power 4 opponents Duke and Boston College.

A look back at UConn's 2025 season

The Huskies were led on the field by quarterback Joe Fagnano, who threw for 3,448 yards, 28 touchdowns and just one interception. Fagnano’s number option last year was wide receiver Skyler Bell.

The two connected over 100 times for 1,278 yards and 13 touchdowns. In the backfield, the Huskies could depend on running back Camryn Edwards who tore loose for 1,240 yards and 15 touchdowns.

For the Huskies, 2025 meant proof of concept, that a team could work as an independent smaller market football school. The onus is now on incoming head coach Jason Candle to carry the momentum and build on two great seasons.

This will be tough as Candle will not be retaining any of the players mentioned above with Fagnano and Bell joining NFL teams and Edwards transferring to Michigan State, the offense demands a retooling.

Previewing UConn's 2026 season

Candle was active this spring trying to find replacements for their offensive stars and other transfers who left with Mora’s departure. Candle attracted 61 new Huskies, with many new players he has brought over from Toledo, where he last coached.

This sets 2026 up to be a step back year to settle in.

The quarterback situation is yet to be resolved with an ongoing duel between redshirt freshman and Tennessee transfer, Jake Merklinger, and returning junior, Tucker McDonald. Merklinger is coming in as a 3-star transfer, and McDonald is coming off a season where he saw garbage time action in two games.

Of the team's deep receiving core from last season, only one receiver is returning. Shamar Porter tested the portal as a 4-star but ended up withdrawing.

Porter should see an elevated role in 2026 as the lead receiver. Candle hired former SU quarterbacks coach Nunzio Campanile to be OC. Also joining the Huskies from Syracuse is WR Emmanuel Ross who was a big 4-star pickup for the Orange out of high school.

Prediction

Syracuse has won both of its matchups against the Huskies in the Fran Brown era.

With all of the retooling and a coaching change on the Huskies side, I see Syracuse going to Connecticut and winning, 30-10.

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