Syracuse Lands Ex-No. 1 Recruit Malachi Nelson in Transfer Portal

Syracuse was forced to embrace quarterback depth in 2025 after an Achilles injury to Notre Dame transfer Steve Angeli. It appears, then, that the Orange are taking no chances with their depth chart in 2026.

Former UTEP quarterback Malachi Nelson is joining Syracuse via transfer, according to a Friday afternoon report from ESPN’s Pete Thamel.

Nelson, 22, is primarily known for his status as the nation’s No. 1 recruit in the Class of 2023—but the road has been rocky for the Los Alamitos, Calif., native in the years since.

In 2023, Nelson redshirted at USC behind 2022 Heisman winner (and future No. 1 draft pick) Caleb Williams. He entered the transfer portal and joined Boise State in 2024, barely playing for a team that won the Mountain West and reached the Fiesta Bowl. That led Nelson back to the portal, and he saw his most sustained action for the Miners in 2025, throwing eight touchdowns against nine interceptions in six games.

The Orange—looking to shake off their worst season since 2020—are scheduled to open ‘26 on Sept. 5 against New Hampshire.

More College Football on Sports Illustrated