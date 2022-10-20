Syracuse Uniform Combination at Clemson

Fourteenth ranked Syracuse travels south to face #5 Clemson in Memorial Stadium on Saturday with control of the ACC Atlantic on the line. The Orange revealed its uniform combination for the game on Wednesday. Syracuse will wear white helmets, white jerseys and orange pants for the game. Clemson has not announced its uniform combination to date.

The game will be homecoming for the Tigers and has already been sold out. If Clemson wins, it has essentially at least a two game lead on everyone in the division with only four remaining. If Syracuse wins, the Orange will have at least a two game lead on all but one team in the Atlantic (Wake Forest) with five left. Syracuse plays at Wake Forest on November 19th.

Here is how you can watch Syracuse at Clemson.

Matchup: #14 Syracuse (6-0, 3-0) at #5 Clemson (7-0, 5-0)

Location: Memorial Stadium (Clemson, SC)

Time: 12:00 p.m. Eastern - Saturday, October 22nd.

Television: ABC

Stream: LIVE STREAM

Broadcast Team: Sean McDonough, Todd Blackledge, Molly McGrath

Radio: TK99, WAER, Cuse.com, TuneIn App

Series History: Clemson leads the all-time series 8-2. Syracuse's two wins came in a 41-0 route in the 1996 Gator Bowl and in the Orange's historic 27-24 upset in 2017. The rest of the series has been dominated by Clemson. The Tigers have won four in a row, including a 17-14 victory in the JMA Wireless Dome last season.

