Skip to main content

Syracuse Uniform Combo vs Purdue

The Orange will live up to its name against the Boilermakers.

Syracuse football is known as the Orange and will live up to that name on Saturday when it hosts Purdue in the JMA Wireless Dome. Syracuse announced its uniform combination for the game, and will feature an all orange look. That's right, Syracuse will feature an orange helmet, orange jersey and orange pants. It is the first time this season Syracuse has worn this combination. Purdue has not announced which uniform it will wear, though white jerseys are expected. 

Syracuse vs Purdue kicks off at noon on Saturday. Here is how you can watch the game. 

Matchup: Syracuse (2-0) vs Purdue (1-1)

Location: JMA Wireless Dome (Syracuse, NY)

Time: 12:00 p.m. Eastern - Saturday, September 17th.

Television: ESPN2

Stream: LIVE STREAM

Broadcast Team: Brian Custer, Dustin Fox, Lauren Sisler

Scroll to Continue

Read More

Radio: TK99, WAER, Cuse.com, TuneIn App

Series History: Saturday's game will mark just the second meeting between the Orange and the Boilermakers. It will also be the first time the two have played on Syracuse's home field. In the only other game, Purdue dominated Syracuse 51-0 in the 2004 season opener. Kyle Orton led Purdue with 288 passing yards and four touchdowns. 

Live Stats: LINK

Odds: Point spread: Even, Over-under: 58.5 points

ESPN Matchup Predictor: Syracuse has a 58.2% chance to win.

SUPPORT ALL SYRACUSE

SUBSCRIBE TO ALLSYRACUSE.COM NOW TO GET ACCESS TO EXCLUSIVE INSIDER CONTENT

CLICK HERE TO SUBSCRIBE TO THE FREE ALL SYRACUSE NEWSLETTER TO GET THE LATEST ORANGE UPDATES SENT TO YOUR INBOX

JOIN THE ALL SYRACUSE FORUMS FOR FREE AND DISCUSS THE ORANGE WITH OTHER FANS AND OUR STAFF

In This Article (1)

Syracuse Orange
Syracuse Orange

Syracuse Orange Uni
Football

Syracuse Uniform Combo vs Purdue

By Mike McAllister
SU PU How to Watch
Football

How to Watch Syracuse vs Purdue

By Mike McAllister
Clawson
Football

Wake Forest Head Coach Dave Clawson Sends Chris Elmore Classy Note Following Injury

By Mike McAllister
AOC Purdue
Football

Behind Enemy Lines: Purdue Boilermakers

By Josh Crawford
Girard UL
Basketball

Syracuse Basketball 2022-23 Schedule Announced

By Mike McAllister
Tucker 3rd Down
Football

Third Down Conversions Have Been Key to Syracuse's Offensive Resurgence

By Mike McAllister
Bleav Rebrand
Football

Bleav in Syracuse Episode 43: What to Make of Win Over UConn

By Mike McAllister
Shrader PFF
Football

Garrett Shrader Was Highest Graded Power Five Player in Week Two

By Mike McAllister