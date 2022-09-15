Syracuse Uniform Combo vs Purdue

Syracuse football is known as the Orange and will live up to that name on Saturday when it hosts Purdue in the JMA Wireless Dome. Syracuse announced its uniform combination for the game, and will feature an all orange look. That's right, Syracuse will feature an orange helmet, orange jersey and orange pants. It is the first time this season Syracuse has worn this combination. Purdue has not announced which uniform it will wear, though white jerseys are expected.

Syracuse vs Purdue kicks off at noon on Saturday. Here is how you can watch the game.

Matchup: Syracuse (2-0) vs Purdue (1-1)

Location: JMA Wireless Dome (Syracuse, NY)

Time: 12:00 p.m. Eastern - Saturday, September 17th.

Television: ESPN2

Stream: LIVE STREAM

Broadcast Team: Brian Custer, Dustin Fox, Lauren Sisler

Radio: TK99, WAER, Cuse.com, TuneIn App

Series History: Saturday's game will mark just the second meeting between the Orange and the Boilermakers. It will also be the first time the two have played on Syracuse's home field. In the only other game, Purdue dominated Syracuse 51-0 in the 2004 season opener. Kyle Orton led Purdue with 288 passing yards and four touchdowns.

Live Stats: LINK



Odds: Point spread: Even, Over-under: 58.5 points

ESPN Matchup Predictor: Syracuse has a 58.2% chance to win.

SUPPORT ALL SYRACUSE

SUBSCRIBE TO ALLSYRACUSE.COM NOW TO GET ACCESS TO EXCLUSIVE INSIDER CONTENT

CLICK HERE TO SUBSCRIBE TO THE FREE ALL SYRACUSE NEWSLETTER TO GET THE LATEST ORANGE UPDATES SENT TO YOUR INBOX

JOIN THE ALL SYRACUSE FORUMS FOR FREE AND DISCUSS THE ORANGE WITH OTHER FANS AND OUR STAFF