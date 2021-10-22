    • October 22, 2021
    Syracuse at Virginia Tech Predictions

    The All Syracuse staff predicts the outcome of the Orange vs the Hokies.
    Syracuse travels to Blacksburg, Virginia to take on the Virginia Tech Hokies on Saturday. How will this game play out? The All Syracuse staff predicts the outcome below. 

    Logan Garvey: Syracuse 24 Virginia Tech 21. The Orange average 29 points per game while Virginia Tech just 21.7. This matchup has not happened since 2016 and both teams are drastically difference since then. The Orange upset the Hokies in that game and will get the victory again this time behind Garrett Shrader and Sean Tucker. A win gets Syracuse one step closer to a bowl game. 

    Mike McAllister: Syracuse 31 Virginia Tech 20. The Hokies offense is really struggling in all facets. They do not create explosive plays and have only one run over 30 yards all season. On the other side of the ball, Virginia Tech's run defense has struggled. Syracuse's defense will keep the Tech offense at bay while the rushing attack has a big day to lead the Orange to a convincing victory. 

    Katelyn McCarthy: Syracuse 24 Virginia Tech 17. Between the matchup of the two transfer quarterbacks, I predict Garrett Shrader to have a better game over Braxton Burmeister. Although, Shrader struggled last week in the passing game against Clemson, he will rebound this week on the road and win this game with his arm. On the other hand, Burmeister is inconsistent this season and is facing a tough Syracuse defense that held Clemson to only 17 points. Although Lane Stadium is one of the more challenging places to play in college football, the Orange is eager to find their first conference win, and will get it here on the road

    Calvin Milliner: Syracuse 20 Virginia Tech 0. The Orange get their first shutout of the season against the already terrible Hokies offense. In this game we get to see the fierce amount of pressure the Orange defensive line will put on Burmeister which will then result in turnovers in favor of the Orange. The Orange pick up their first conference win due to their performance on defense and the rushing attack of Sean Tucker.

    Season Standings

    Katelyn: 5-2

    Mike: 4-3

    Calvin: 3-4

    Logan: 1-6

