    • October 15, 2021
    Syracuse vs Clemson Predictions

    The All Syracuse staff predicts Friday night's Carrier Dome matchup.
    Syracuse hosts Clemson Friday night in the Carrier Dome. Here is how the All Syracuse staff sees this one playing out. 

    Logan Garvey: Syracuse 27 Clemson 24. It is time for an upset from the Orange. Clemson has its name but it is not what it has been in the past. With Shrader's strong rushing presence and stellar play from the defense, Syracuse will win this one and make it one step closer to a bowl game. 

    Mike McAllister: Clemson 17 Syracuse 13. Ultimately, Clemson's defense is just too talented. Syracuse's inability to throw the ball consistently bites them in this one. The Tigers do just enough offensively to get a win. It should be close throughout and has all the makings of a defensive battle. Turnovers will be key. 

    Katelyn McCarthy: Syracuse 17 Clemson 14. Garrett Shrader and the Orange offense will be put to the test against this dominant Clemson defense. The Syracuse offense has been successful in scoring 31.5 points per game, but is going up against the number two defense in the country. The Orange defense will take control of the Tiger offense that has struggled this year with DJ Uiagalelei under center and earn its first conference win of the season.

    Calvin Milliner: Syracuse 20 Clemson 14. The Orange find a way to pull this one out against the struggling Clemson Tigers. A strict game early on, the Orange force Uiagalelei into making bad decisions with the ball resulting in turnovers. The Dome will give the Tigers a hard time communicating with one another and the Orange will get Tucker rolling for another 100 plus yard rushing game.

    Season Standings

    Katelyn: 4-2

    Calvin: 3-3

    Mike: 3-3 

    Logan: 1-5 

    Syracuse vs Clemson Predictions

