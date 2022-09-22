Syracuse vs Virginia Watch Party

Introducing a cool, fun, interactive way to watch Syracuse football each week: All Syracuse on Get Playback! It is a watch party with the game live streamed with live commentary and reaction from All Syracuse publisher Mike McAllister. And it is free for you!

Here is how to get started.

1. Go to our room on Get Playback HERE.

2. Create a free account with your email address and create a username.

3. Log-in to your cable/streaming service.

4. Watch, comment, interact, enjoy!

It's that easy! Not only will the game live stream, but there will be video with live reaction and commentary from Mike McAllister in the corner. In addition, there is a live chat to add your thoughts and interact with other Orange fans.

It is the perfect way to enjoy the game if you cannot make it to the JMA Wireless Dome or would rather watch the game with other Syracuse fans. We will do this for each remaining game this season and for Syracuse basketball as well.

Create an account HERE right now so you are ready to go when Syracuse faces Virginia on Friday. As a reminder, that game is set for a noon (Eastern) kickoff.

SUPPORT ALL SYRACUSE

SUBSCRIBE TO ALLSYRACUSE.COM NOW TO GET ACCESS TO EXCLUSIVE INSIDER CONTENT

CLICK HERE TO SUBSCRIBE TO THE FREE ALL SYRACUSE NEWSLETTER TO GET THE LATEST ORANGE UPDATES SENT TO YOUR INBOX

JOIN THE ALL SYRACUSE FORUMS FOR FREE AND DISCUSS THE ORANGE WITH OTHER FANS AND OUR STAFF