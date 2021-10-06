Syracuse vs Wake Forest By The Numbers

A statistical look at the matchup between the Orange and the Demon Deacons.

Syracuse football has a significant test on Saturday in 5-0 and 19th ranked Wake Forest. The Orange is fresh off of a loss to Florida State and sits at 3-2 on the season. The Demon Deacons have been perhaps the ACC's best team so far this season. Here is a statistical comparison of the two teams.

Category Syracuse Wake Forest Points Scored 30.4 38.4 Total Offense 391.6 444.6 Rushing Offense 220.6 186.0 Passing Offense 171.0 258.6 Points Allowed 20.8 18.2 Total Defense 284.6 389.6 Rushing Defense 117.6 136.8 Passing Defense 167.0 252.8 Kick Return Avg. 21.7 27.9 Punt Return Avg. 9.0 15.7 Field Goals 6-8 10-10 Punt Avg. 34.5 41.4 Sacks Per Game 4.0 3.6 Sacks Allowed 1.8 1.4 TOs Forced Per Gm 1.0 2.6 TOs Lost Per Gm 1.2 1.0 3rd Down O 32.8% 46.8% 3rd Down D 33.8% 38.8% 4th Down O 40.0% 55.6% 4th Down D 55.6% 12.5% Penalty Yards 64.6 42.6 Red Zone Score % O 80.0% 92.0% Red Zone Score % D 78,9% 66.7% Red Zone TD % O 55.0% 64.0% Red Zone TD % D 42.1% 53.3% Time of Possession 28:21 28:37

The statistics show that teams have had success moving the ball against Wake Forest, but the Demon Deacons have lived off of negative plays. Sacking the opposing quarterback and forcing turnovers. Offensively, Wake Forest is one of the more productive teams in the conference. It will be an interesting to see how each coaching staff game plans for the other.

Syracuse and Wake Forest kicks off at 3:30 p.m. Eastern on Saturday.