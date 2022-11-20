Syracuse Loses Fifth Straight, Falls at Wake Forest

Syracuse scored on its opening possession and had 21 points after a quarter and a half, but sputtered from there was Wake Forest sent the Orange to its fifth straight loss. The Demon Deacons offense moved up and down the field all night on its way to a 45-35 victory. Syracuse drops to 6-5 (3-4) on the season and wraps up the regular season at Boston College next Saturday.

Midway through the second quarter, Syracuse used some trickery for a score to extend its lead. Garrett Shrader pitched to LeQuint Allen, who threw a pass to Devaughn Cooper for a 33 yard score. Syracuse led 21-10 at that point but that is when things took a turn for the Orange. Wake would score 35 unanswered points to put the game away. Syracuse would add two late touchdowns to reach the final margin.

Following a Wake Forest touchdown to trim Syracuse's lead to four, the Orange was driving and had a second and six at the Wake 11 yard line. On two straight plays, Shrader held the ball too long and took sacks to turn a short field goal into a 52 yard attempt. Andre Szmyt's kick was short and wide right. That was the turning point of the game as the Orange never got back into offensive rhythm after that.

The Demon Deacons would score on the next possession to take a 24-21 lead into halftime. The lead would only expand from there as Wake scored a touchdown towards the end of the third quarter and early in the fourth to put the game out of reach with the Orange's offense struggling.

Sean Tucker ran the ball well and had two touchdown runs in the first four possessions. He also went over 100 yards rushing on the night as he looked as explosive as he has been all season. Shrader looked much closer to the quarterback we saw in the first six games. He had his first 300 yard passing game of his career, threw for a touchdown and ran for another. LeQuint Allen would add a 41 yard touchdown reception to his touchdown pass as well.

Syracuse scored 35 points and had over 450 yards of offense despite being without three starting offensive linemen in this game in Matthew Bergeron, Chris Bleich and Kalan Ellis.

Starting linebacker Mikel Jones went down with an injury early in the first quarter. The defense would allow more than 500 yards of total offense without its defensive leader.

