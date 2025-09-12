Syracuse welcomes Colgate to the Dome for a Friday night fight
Syracuse looks to make it two straight wins at home on Friday night when local visitor Colgate travels in for a contest. The Orange rallied for a 27-20 overtime win over Connecticut on Saturday to even their record at 1-1 on the season while the Raiders have dropped their first two contests of the season by a combined ten points.
While Colgate has lost those two matchups, both came against teams ranked in the FCS polls with Monmouth, who stormed back in the second half for a 42-39 road win, standing at #18 in the country, and Villanova, who held on for a 24-17 home victory, ranked 11th.
The Raiders are averaging just over 300 yards through the air in their two games with Treyvhon Saunders being the biggest weapon by far. A two-time All Patriot League performer, Saunders has 23 receptions in the two games, turning them into 360 yards and three scores. The SU defense will need to key on him.
The Raiders' defense could be what the Orange need
While the Raiders have shown an efficient offense in both games thus far, their defense, particularly when it comes to the pass, has struggled.
Colgate’s opponents have completed 52-of-73 passes on the season, good for a 71.2 percent completion mark.
Those passes were turned into 790 yards by those foes, the second-highest total allowed by any FCS team through two games. The Raiders have been extremely susceptible to the big play through the air, having given up three touchdowns of at least 51 yards already this season.
A big opportunity for the SU pass attack
Friday night marks a big chance for the Syracuse offense to get clicking. Quarterback Steve Angeli has completed 60.6 percent of his passes on the season for just 7.34 yards per attempt, numbers at the middle-of-the pack or worse for an FBS passer. While he has done a good job spreading the ball around with six receivers with at least six receptions, the big play has been hit-or-miss early.
Justus-Ross Simmons had a 53-yard catch-and-run touchdown against Connecticut and Darrell Gill Jr. also had a 40-yard catch in that game, but the big play has been otherwise few and far between.
Colgate’s vulnerability should be on display Friday night and the Orange should be able to set off some fireworks through the air, even inside the JMA Wireless Dome as I predict the Orange cruising to a 48-20 win.
