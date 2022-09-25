Syracuse's GameDay Hopes Take Hit as ESPN is Going to Clemson/NC State This Week

Syracuse football was hoping to get ESPN's College GameDay to come to the school for the first time. However, those hopes took a significant hit on Sunday as ESPN announced week five's location would be Clemson for the Tigers matchup with NC State. Why is this harmful to the Orange's hopes? Simple. ESPN tries not to replicate teams throughout an individual season.

Syracuse plays NC State in week seven and will likely be 5-0 at that time with Wagner up this coming Saturday. The Wolfpack is currently undefeated and right on the cusp of being in the top 10. With games against Clemson and Florida State looming before the matchup with SU, an undefeated NC State team would certainly be in the top 10 if not top five. That against an undefeated Syracuse team likely ranked at that point would make a compelling case.

However, the fact that ESPN is going to the Clemson/NC State game this Saturday means those chances took a significant hit if not eliminated altogether. Other intriguing matchups that weekend include Penn State at Michigan and USC at Utah. It may have been difficult anyway as a result, but this makes it that much more so.

