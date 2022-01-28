Skip to main content

Taj Harris Commits to Rutgers

The former Syracuse receiver has a new home.

Former Syracuse wide receiver Taj Harris has committed to Kentucky, he announced on Twitter on Friday. Harris left the Orange earlier this season and entered the transfer portal. He picked up a plethora of offers before deciding on Kentucky initially. He then decommitted and his recruitment has been quiet since. 

"Jersey, I’m home," Harris wrote on Twitter.

Harris, a New Jersey native, entered the portal in early October. 

"Syracuse thank you for the love and support," Harris wrote on Twitter at the time. "Coach Babers thank you for being the remodel (sic) I needed in my life as well as the coaching staff. With that being said I am entering the transfer portal. Love y'all."

Read More

Much was expected from Harris this season as the Orange's top wideout. He had a chance to cement himself as the most productive receiver in Syracuse history with a big season. However, Syracuse's offense has completely changed its focus with the emergence of running back Sean Tucker and Garrett Shrader taking over at quarterback.

Harris' Syracuse career has been a bit enigmatic. He had had some stellar performances, but also been very emotional during games with outbursts on the field as well as on the sideline. That came to a head against Liberty during the 2020 season when Harris flipped off the television camera during the game. That gesture was broadcast live and got him into some hot water.

"Taj stood up on Sunday, he apologized to the team,” head coach Dino Babers said at the time. "We have addressed that. It’s internal discipline, and we will handle that within the family. Young men making a mistake. We all understand."

Harris finishes his Syracuse career with 151 catches for 2,028 yards and 10 touchdowns over three plus seasons. 

