Takeaways from Fran Brown's press conference before Syracuse v. Clemson
There were both some light and serious moments Monday afternoon as Fran Brown sat in for his weekly Monday media session. The room erupted in laughter when Brown was asked about Clemson's defensive line, and his mood turned more somber when he recited his constant refrain to his players to help them get through tough times. And, yes, the future of Syracuse football is in good hands with the young talent starting to hit the field.
"They're f**king nice!"
We had to do a "double-ear take" when Brown was asked what he saw in Clemson's defensive front and what challenges they will present his still evolving OL. He did indeed use the "F" word in spontaneity and honesty, to get a big charge out of those on hand.
"Clemson's D-line?" Brown first said rhetorically when asked about that Tigers unit his team faces Saturday.
"They're f**king nice!" he said smiling as the room broke out in laughs, and Brown, quickly realizing the sudden humor, just as quickly pivoted to straight man.
"They're really good, I mean I can't wait to play against them, just to see where we are," Brown practically deadpanned. "Our offensive line is going to compete their butts off."
A glimpse into the future of Syracuse football
Some 85 Orange players participated in last Friday's rout of Colgate, including 26 redshirt or true freshmen, which represents Brown's first two full recruiting cycles in the 2024 and '25 classes.
Now the coaching staff has game video to work with in enabling player development, and those talented players, including Demetres Samuel and Antoine Deslauriers on defense, and lineman Byron Washington and a host of wide receivers and running backs on offense, are ready to keep making contributions.
"They're good football players," Brown said succinctly. "I bring them in all the time, I talk to them about it. When all of them get on the field, and when they're all mentally and physically developed enough to play ball, we won't be stopped."
Keep the faith
Brown, a man of deep faith, recites his beliefs to his players every day, no matter an individual's particular religion, or particular level of faith they install in themselves.
He accordingly tries to keep his message simple to a diverse audience within his program.
"Especially right now, where we are in our country, and things of that nature," Brown said Monday.
"I think that faith and love is something that we all got to hold on to, and understand that it is real, it is not a game. It helps you get through life and understand why things happen the way they do sometimes."
