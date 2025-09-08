Takeaways from Fran Brown's press conference before Syracuse v. Colgate
You can often tell what mood Fran Brown is in by the attire he wears at his weekly, in-season Monday press conferences. Before Tennessee no cap, and he was a little more solemn. For Connecticut, a cap and a little more enthusiasm. Coach Fran on Monday afternoon was a tad subdued in a more business casual look, sans a Syracuse cap. That's something the coach did in the second half Saturday, removing his coaches hat during the subsequent comeback portion of the UConn game.
Coach Fran and 'gate Coach Fitzpatrick talked about working together
Curt Fitzpatrick has accomplished as a college head coach what Fran Brown spends every minute of his working life striving for: Winning a national championship. Fitzpatrick memorably guided Cortland to the 2023 Division III title capping a 14-1 campaign.
The respect that Brown has for Fitzpatrick is obvious with the latter's championship pedigree, along with the fact that he came up through the ranks of small upstate New York schools in a 20 year career to become the 31st coach in the Raiders storied football history.
On Monday, Brown also revealed the two discussed coaching on the same staff.
"I did want him to come here and work with me, we talked," Brown admitted. "I thought he did a really good job when he was at Cortland."
But Friday night, it is a different kind of business.
"I just want to compete against him now, though. We aren't going to make this the "Fitzpatrick Show," Brown said jokingly. "I want to compete against him."
After two games, the coaching staff looking for crisper execution.
You may know the line from former Tampa Bay Bucaneeers football coach John McKay. When asked by a reporter about the team's execution during its first (winless) season, McKay succinctly replied, "I am in favor of it."
With his old-school coaching attributes in the NIL era, Fran Brown could appreciate that line, and after what he has seen in the two game films of a 1-1 start, he does indeed want better fundamentals by his players executing the game plans.
"We did not capitalize at the end of those (three) drives in the first half (vs. Connecticut), and we didn't play detailed football on defense," Brown explained in sizing up the mistakes as teaching moments this week.
"We had too many mistakes, and got lucky and beat a good football team (UConn) with a lot of missed assignments."
The difference between this year and last year is found in the D.A.R.T. acronym
The latter two letters in the program's mantra representing "Relentless" and Tough" are being followed by this squad's core group of players, according to Brown. It is the "Detail" and "Accountability" portions that Brown is striving for his team leaders to lead by example, to a much younger roster than last season.
"Last year, I think that team had that (all D.A.R.T. components) completely. They got to come in together with myself, and we all did it (winning) together." Brown said.
"This year, we don't have all the same people. There's a lot of people coming in and playing for the first time. We got a lot of freshmen. We got a lot of sophomores. The culture is getting stronger daily, I am demanding that, and I am seeing it grow."
