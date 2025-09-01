Three takeaways from Fran Brown's weekly press conference before Syracuse v. UConn
Fran Brown was certainly not in the most jovial of moods Monday afternoon during his 20 minute session with the local media. Coming off a defeat and heading into the home opener Saturday against 1-0 Connecticut (12:00 p.m. ET / ACCNX - ESPN+), he certainly was candid as ever with his responses. However, losing for just the fifth time over the last four seasons in which he coached at Georgia and the 'Cuse, caused Brown not to be a happy camper.
"I can't stand losing. It sucks."
You can't get more succinct than that, and Brown did not mince his words Monday.
While acknowledging off the top that Tennessee "really just beat us" and offering no excuses, Brown was asked about the origin of his statement that he hates losing more than he loves winning, in the context of losing for just the fourth time in 14 games guiding his now beloved "Block S."
"I just hate losing. I'm like...so mad right now, you have no idea," Brown said passionately. "You prepare for something (a game) so long and then you lose. It like sticks with you forever. Losing really, really hurts."
Spotlighting a lot of young talent on both sides of the ball, and another two-way player
With a younger overall roster than his initial season, Brown and staff are filling the openings in contrasting fashions. Freshman linebacker Antoine Deslauriers started alongside transfer Gary Bryant III, while sophomore TE Jamie Tremble stepped into the "SAM" LB role in addition to catching a second half pass.
Pressed about Tremble's dual role, which had not been talked about during preseason camp, Brown also gave distinct insight into how he's building an ACC competitive roster.
"He ran a 22 miles-per-hour on the GPS (machine), he jumped 39" with his vertical (jump), he ran a 4.5 on a laser (timer). I just figured that I need that freak athlete on the football field."
Brown also praised the program addition of redshirt sophomore WR Tyshawn Russell, the South Carolina transfer, who last played in 2023. Russell had three catches for 40-yards and had a five yard rushing attempt in Saturday's loss to the Vols.
A week to focus on FBS football in the Northeast
While Connecticut, an easy 59-13 winner over FCS member Central Connecticut State last week, is not in a Power 4 conference and plays an independent schedule that can best be described as all over the place (ACC, American, C-USA and MAC), they still compete for northeast players on the recruiting trail.
Brown praised the job Jim Mora Jr. has done with a Huskies program that has to build a different identity with no conference affiliation.
"I am very thankful that he is the head coach at UConn because that helps the Northeast (programs) be competitive," Brown said referring to a very common pitch from his staff to recruits from the talent-rich Southeast.
"You've got to come up here and recruit now (message) because kids will go to UConn, kids will go to Boston College, they can go to Pitt, kids can go to Penn State. You can go to Rutgers, come to Syracuse. You can come up north and play some good football."
