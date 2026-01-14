The Syracuse football legend who is finally in the College Football Hall of Fame

It took awhile, but Harrison has now also been officially recognized for his achievements during his college career on The Hill (1992-95), announced Wednesday as one of 18 members of the 2026 College Football Hall of Fame Class, the live announcement coming on ESPN2's 'College Football Live' program.

Harrison joins Jim Brown, Larry Csonka, Dwight Freeney, Floyd Little, and Art Monk as Syracuse players both in the College Football Hall located in Atlanta, and the Pro Football HOF in Canton, Ohio.

As he did in the NFL, Harrison's college exploits also improved with age

When the Philadelphia native retired from the Indianapolis Colts after 13 pro seasons following the 2008 campaign, he was second to only Jerry Rice in three of the top five receiving categories (1,102 receptions, 190 consecutive games with a reception, and 59 career 100-yard games, and was in the top ten in two others (yardage and touchdowns).

That HOF career came after earning All-Rookie honors in 1996 leading the Colts in receptions, receiving yards and TDs.

After catching just two passes in his freshman season at SU in 1992 when the Orangemen finished 10-2 and ranked 6th in the AP Poll, Harrison blossomed as a sophomore with 41 catches (second to Shelby Hill) and seven TDs, and went upward from there.

Harrison excelled at both catching and kick returning during his Orange career

Courtesy of the ACC, which celebrated four players from its current membership joining the College Hall of Fame, here are Harrison's most notable achievements:

One of the most dynamic playmakers in Syracuse history, excelling as both a wide receiver and kick returner.

Led Syracuse to postseason victories following the 1992 and 1995 seasons.

A native of Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, Harrison becomes the 11th Orange player inducted into the NFF College Football Hall of Fame.

Earned First-Team All-America honors as a kick returner in 1995 from the FWAA and The Sporting News.

Named Big East Special Teams Player of the Year in 1995.

Set the Big East record with a 94-yard punt return touchdown against Minnesota in 1995.

Ranks among Big East all-time leaders in 100-yard receiving games (tied for third, 13), receiving touchdowns (tied for ninth, 20), and punt return touchdowns (tied for ninth, two).

A two-time First-Team All-Big East selection (1994, 1995) and Second-Team All-Big East honoree (1993).

Finished his Syracuse career as the program’s all-time leader in receiving yards (2,728) and second in receiving touchdowns (20).

Served as team captain and team MVP as a senior.

Holds Syracuse records for career 100-yard receiving games (13) and bowl-game receptions (seven) and receiving yards (173), set in the 1996 Gator Bowl win over Clemson.

Concluded his collegiate career with 135 receptions for 2,728 yards and 20 touchdowns, plus 542 punt return yards and two return touchdowns; added 127 rushing yards and one touchdown.

Helped Syracuse compile a 32-13-1 record during his four-year career, including two major bowl victories and two top-20 national finishes.

Played a key role in Syracuse’s wins over Colorado in the 1993 Fiesta Bowl and Clemson in the 1996 Gator Bowl.

Selected in the first round of the 1996 NFL Draft by the Indianapolis Colts and played his entire 13-year NFL career with the franchise.

Earned eight Pro Bowl selections, six All-Pro honors, and won Super Bowl XLI with the Colts.

Inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame in 2016.

Currently resides in the Philadelphia area, working in real estate development and remaining active in youth and community initiatives.

SUPPORT THE JUICE ONLINE

Follow us on Twitter @TheJuiceOnline, like us on Facebook, follow us on Instagram @SUJuiceOnline and listen to our podcast.