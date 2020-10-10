Syracuse Without Three Starters vs Duke

Syracuse will be without three starters when they face Duke Saturday in the Carrier Dome. Starting safeties Andre Cisco and Eric Coley are out, as is starting running back Jawhar Jordan. Coley walked out onto the field in a boot during pregame warmups, while neither Cisco nor Jordan joined their position groups.

The news is not unexpected, as all of the rumblings behind the scenes are that Cisco and Jordan would be out an extended period of time, though neither Syracuse Athletics nor head coach Dino Babers have offered an official diagnosis.

Two weeks in Syracuse's most recent game against Georgia Tech (they were on a bye last week), Cisco collided with teammate Ed Hendrix during pregame warmups and hobbled off the field into the locker room. He emerged just prior to the start of the game in sweats and did not play. Jordan started that game against the Yellow Jackets, but was tackled awkwardly early and did not return. Coley did not play against Georgia Tech.

The good news for Syracuse is that true freshmen stepped up in their absence against Georgia Tech and have now had two weeks to prepare for their larger role. Sean Tucker rushed for over the 100 yards and had two touchdowns against Georgia Tech. He was just the 11th true freshman to rush for over 100 yards in a game in school history.

Defensive backs Rob Hanna and Ja'Had Carter filled in for Cisco and Coley. Each recorded an interception against Georgia Tech, while also finishing first and second on the team in tackles.