Three takeaways from Syracuse's opening loss to #24 Tennessee
The Orange offense was pretty effective in their opening contest, considering the opponent. Tennessee returned eight starters on defense from a unit that finished seventh in points allowed and fifth in yards per play allowed in 2024.
SU posted 26 points and netted 377 yards on offense, but that second number was puffed up by the last fourth quarter drive. Steve Angeli completed five consecutive passes to start the drive, which ended with him completing 6-of-9 passes for 71 yards. Prior to that possession, Angeli was 17-of-31 for 203 yards.
The pass attack has room to grow
The overall concern with the pass game comes from two factors that are tied together. The offensive line struggled in pass protection, including looking unprepared against some blitzes, and there was a general lack of a downfield threat for Syracuse until Tennessee went to softer coverages with a healthy lead. The line was beaten for five sacks that lost 39 yards and the offense generated seven passes that gained at least 20 yards on the day, but five of them came after the Volunteers took a 38-17 lead shortly after halftime.
It remains to be seen if the pass attack can be a bigger threat against lesser competition, but if the line holds up better, the receivers will have more time to operate downfield. With Johntay Cook II and Darrell Gill Jr., who is a sprinter on the SU track team, there is high-end speed on the roster. Unlocking it will help the offense in both the pass and the run.
Yasin Willis showed he is a realiable source of production on the ground
Yasin Willis did not have the flashiest day or the greatest stat line aside from the three in the touchdown column, ending the day with 23 carries for 91 yards. Willis was a hammer against Tennessee, suggesting there is a power run game that Syracuse can lean on.
The sophomore running back gained yardage on 22 of his 23 carries, getting stopped for no gain on the other. The three scores Willis punched in totaled four yards. If we set those aside the stat line becomes 20 rushes for 87 yards. In the late second quarter scoring drive, Willis also had three carries for three yards in a set of downs that started with 1st-and-5 at the Vols’ 9 and included some wildcat formation foolishness. Take those out and the stat line is 17 carries for 84 yards.
Being able to average five yards a run with your lead back in your normal offense up-and-down the field against a very good defense is an extremely positive sign for the season.
A significant problem carries over from last year
The defense, however, needs help. A lot of it.
Tennessee averaged 7.3 yards per play in the game, including 6.2 yards per rush. The Volunteers had six rushes for double-digit yardage from three different players, including a 47-yard run to set up a score before halftime and a 25-yard scramble in their first touchdown drive of the day.
The pass defense also have a rough day, as Joey Aguilar went 16-of-28 for 247 yards and three scores, including a 73-yard touchdown pass that targeted freshman cornerback Demetres Samuel Jr. While the defense did tally four pass breakups downfield, the defensive line only touched Aguilar when he ran the ball, generating zero quarterback hits.
Coming off a season where the Orange defense finished 96th in points allowed and 110th in yards allowed per play, improvement is needed immediately. While the offense showed some positive signs yesterday, it is not going to repeat last year’s weekly fireworks shows. The defense needs to step it up.
