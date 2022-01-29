Tom Brady Retiring From NFL

Tom Brady, the most accomplished quarterback in NFL history, is calling it a career according to a report from Adam Schefter and Jeff Darlington of ESPN. Brady is retiring after 22 seasons. He spent the majority of his career with the New England Patriots, winning six Super Bowls there before leaving for Tampa and winning another with the Bucs. The seven Super Bowl titles are an NFL record.

During his historic career, Brady threw for 84,520 yards, 624 touchdowns and only 203 interceptions in 318 games. During the 2021 season, which ended with a loss to the Rams in the divisional round of the playoffs, he threw for 5,316 yards and 43 touchdowns.

Brady spent 20 years in New England and just two with Tampa Bay, winning his seventh Super Bowl with the Bucs and his fifth MVP trophy in the 2020 season.

Brady had hinted at a possible retirement in the "Let's Go!" podcast when his season ended. He stated that his family would weigh heavily on his decision to continue or to walk away.

“I said this a few years ago, it's what relationships are all about," Brady said. "It's not always what I want. It's what we want as a family. And, I'm going to spend a lot of time with them and figure out in the future what's next.”

"It pains her (Gisele Bündchen) to see me get hit out there. And, she deserves what she needs from me as a husband, and my kids deserve what they need from me as a dad."

