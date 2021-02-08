SI.com
Buccaneers Defeat Chiefs 31-9 in Super Bowl LV, Tom Brady Wins 7th Championship
Buccaneers Defeat Chiefs 31-9 in Super Bowl LV, Tom Brady Wins 7th Championship

Tom Brady Named Super Bowl MVP for Record Fifth Time

Author:
Publish date:

Tom Brady won his fifth Super Bowl MVP award and his seventh ring in the Buccaneers' 31–9 victory over the Chiefs in Super Bowl LV. 

Brady, 43, threw for 201 yards and three touchdowns in the win and completed 21-of-29 passes. 

Brady was able to bring Tampa Bay its second championship in his first season with the team and has no plans of slowing down. He ended his MVP speech with a simple statement. 

"We're coming back."

For more Super Bowl LV coverage, visit All Bucs.

