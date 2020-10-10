Babers Provides Update on DeVito's Injury

Syracuse starting quarterback Tommy DeVito left the 38-24 loss to Duke in the fourth quarter after being sacked while the Orange was trying to mount a late rally. Rex Culpepper took over for the rest of the game. Afterwards, head coach Dino Babers provided an update on DeVito's status.

"Based off of some of the stuff I've heard, it's not good," Babers said. "We're all pulling for him. We wish him the best. But like I said, right now it's not good."

DeVito was seen coming out of the medical tent with a boot on his leg and walking with crutches. That combined with Babers' update leaves his status going forward very much in doubt.

Syracuse is already down several other starters and contributors, including All-American safety Andre Cisco, running back Jawhar Jordan, safety Eric Coley, offensive lineman Pat Davis and offensive lineman Dakota Davis. In addition, running back Sean Tucker left the Duke game with an injury and did not return.

The loss of DeVito would be a tough one for Syracuse to absorb for the rest of the season. Despite his inconsistent play, it would be a significant hit to depth at the most important position on the field. Culpepper had quite a moment at Pittsburgh, accounting for the first Syracuse touchdown of the season on a pass to Taj Harris. Since that pass, he has been less than stellar. Perhaps a week with full starter reps in practice could provide some improvement.

Beyond that Syracuse has three players without any experience. Redshirt freshman David Summers, true freshman Dillon Markiewicz and true freshman Jacobian Morgan. If Syracuse elects to go a route other than Culpepper, it could provide a glimpse at life after DeVito, dependent upon the performance of that young quarterback.