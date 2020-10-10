SI.com
All Syracuse
HomeFootballBasketballRecruitingLacrosse
Search

Babers Provides Update on DeVito's Injury

Michael McAllister

Syracuse starting quarterback Tommy DeVito left the 38-24 loss to Duke in the fourth quarter after being sacked while the Orange was trying to mount a late rally. Rex Culpepper took over for the rest of the game. Afterwards, head coach Dino Babers provided an update on DeVito's status. 

"Based off of some of the stuff I've heard, it's not good," Babers said. "We're all pulling for him. We wish him the best. But like I said, right now it's not good."

DeVito was seen coming out of the medical tent with a boot on his leg and walking with crutches. That combined with Babers' update leaves his status going forward very much in doubt. 

Syracuse is already down several other starters and contributors, including All-American safety Andre Cisco, running back Jawhar Jordan, safety Eric Coley, offensive lineman Pat Davis and offensive lineman Dakota Davis. In addition, running back Sean Tucker left the Duke game with an injury and did not return. 

The loss of DeVito would be a tough one for Syracuse to absorb for the rest of the season. Despite his inconsistent play, it would be a significant hit to depth at the most important position on the field. Culpepper had quite a moment at Pittsburgh, accounting for the first Syracuse touchdown of the season on a pass to Taj Harris. Since that pass, he has been less than stellar. Perhaps a week with full starter reps in practice could provide some improvement.

Beyond that Syracuse has three players without any experience. Redshirt freshman David Summers, true freshman Dillon Markiewicz and true freshman Jacobian Morgan. If Syracuse elects to go a route other than Culpepper, it could provide a glimpse at life after DeVito, dependent upon the performance of that young quarterback. 

Comments

Football

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Watch: Josh Hough Runs for Over 200 Yards Once Again

The Syracuse running back commit had another video game like performance.

Michael McAllister

by

OrangeChuck

Syracuse vs Duke Football

Duke's running game proved to be too much for Syracuse Football

Talha Rao

Duke Runs All Over Syracuse

The Blue Devils ground attack was too much for the Orange.

Michael McAllister

Syracuse Without Three Starters vs Duke

Syracuse is still facing some injury issues after the bye.

Michael McAllister

Peel it Back Ep. 5

Peel it Back Ep. 5

Tawny Davis

Live Updates: Syracuse vs Duke

How to follow along as Syracuse and Duke clash in an ACC battle.

Michael McAllister

How to Watch Syracuse vs Duke

Television, live stream, radio, series history, odds and more as Syracuse hosts Duke in an ACC football tilt.

Michael McAllister

by

babududkaiso

Griffiths Excited About Syracuse Offer

Syracuse was recently the first high major to offer 2023 shooting guard Gavin Griffiths.

Michael McAllister

Scouting the Duke Blue Devils

An in depth look at Syracuse football's week five opponent.

Michael McAllister

by

Mike McAllister

Keeping Up With the Alumni: Featuring Kayla Treanor

Teanor participated in a webinar hosted by Inside Lacrosse on diversity and inclusion as part of a series called "She Competes"

Samantha Croston