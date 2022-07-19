Training Camp Position Preview: Quarterback

Previous Position Previews

It is not a secret that Syracuse struggled to pass the football last year. When the rushing yards outnumber the passing yards in a season, that indicates an issue at the quarterback position. There is not much a team can do to fix a quarterback that prefers the run, but one thing that can happen is an open quarterback competition at camp in August. There is immense talent below the projected starter for Syracuse next season.

The Cavalry

Garrett Shrader: In 2021, the 6-4, 230-pound junior stole the starting job in week four against Liberty and never looked back. With nine starts and appearances in all 12 games, Shrader completed just 52.6% of passes (lowest in the ACC) for 1,444 yards and nine touchdowns. While those numbers are not gaudy by any means, he threw just four interceptions and had an incredibly productive rushing season. Shrader’s 14 rushing touchdowns is the fourth-most by any Syracuse player in history and ranked second in the ACC last season (19th in the country). Knowing his strong suit is on the ground, teams will try to eliminate the possibility of a quarterback scramble heightening the importance for the former Mississippi State Bulldog to work on his passing ability for this upcoming season. Shrader is most likely the starter come week one, but that does not he has a stranglehold on the position without marked improvement as a passer. Especially if the offense sputters with teams keying on the rushing attack.

Carlos Del Rio-Wilson: In late May, Rio-Wilson announced his transfer to Syracuse over Instagram. The former Florida Gator is a redshirt-freshman and enters this upcoming year standing at 6-2, 225 pounds. The reason for his departure from the University of Florida is mainly a fresh start. The Gators’ quarterback Anthony Richardson had a spectacular spring and with the addition of Ohio State transfer Jack Miller III, Rio-Wilson would have been the third option at best. Florida coach Billy Napier told USA Today that the former four-star quarterback is “first class” and carries a strong work ethic with him wherever he goes. He may be the most talented quarterback on the roster, which could be a sign of a quarterback competition in the weeks leading up to the beginning of the season.

Dan Villari: The Michigan transfer comes to a Syracuse team that has had a tumultuous quarterback resume in the past. While Villari slotted in behind three different Wolverines on the depth chart last season, he certainly has the talent to take over for Shrader if the situation arises. With last year being a redshirt season, Villari has four years of eligibility remaining making him a potential long-term option for Babers.

Justin Lamson: Also a redshirt-freshman, Lamson did not appear in any games in 2021. During spring practice, the California product suffered a non-contact knee injury. While there is still no timetable for his return, Lamson made immense progress and turned heads at the beginning of spring sessions. His availability for the upcoming season is unknown as is his status for the start of training camp. If healthy and given his performance this spring, he is one to watch in the quarterback competition.

JaCobian Morgan: The reserve quarterback from Canton, Mississippi has played in six total games in his Syracuse career. In 2020, Morgan became the seventh true freshman to start a game at quarterback in program history. Otherwise, his career has consisted of spotty appearances of being third on the depth chart. After Tommy DeVito departed from Syracuse in December, Morgan moved up to second on the depth chart. Now, with Rio-Wilson and Villari in the mix, Morgan will likely drop back down to a reserve.

Luke MacPhail: MacPhail is another reserve play-caller who has not seen much action to this point in his young career. As a redshirt-freshman walk-on, there is no guarantee he will see any field-action this year with the slew of quarterbacks in line ahead of him.

A New Playbook

As previously mentioned, Garrett Shrader did not put on an award-winning season at quarterback by any means last year. The solution, although it may seem simple, is not to pass more and run less. Shrader is fantastic on his feet and is considered one of the more mobile quarterbacks in the ACC. It also does not mean a quarterback change needs to happen. A lot of the solution boils down to new offensive coordinator, Robert Anae.

With almost 40 years under his belt developing strong offenses, Anae produced the third best offensive unit in the FBS in total offense last season at Virginia. Under his tutelage from 2013 to 2021, quarterbacks have averaged 3,368 passing yards and 513 rushing yards per season—double the total passing yardage the Orange clocked last season. Anae has helped guide his offenses to bowl games in 19 of the last 21 seasons which certainly proves his system works. But will it work with whoever is under center for the Orange? The hopes are high in Syracuse but that remains to be seen.

