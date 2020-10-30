Trevor Lawrence Tests Positive for COVID Days After Playing Syracuse

Trevor Lawrence, the star quarterback for the nation's number one ranked team, has tested positive for COVID-19. Lawrence and Clemson faced Syracuse this past Saturday.

"Trevor has authorized us this evening to announce that he has tested positive for COVID-19 and is now in isolation," head coach Dabo Swinney said in a statement. "He is doing well with mild symptoms, but will not be available for this week's game against Boston College. While we certainly will miss Trevor, this is an opportunity for other guys to step up and we're excited about competing against a very good BC team on Saturday. Go Tigers."

Lawrence played the entire game against Syracuse on Saturday and spoke to the media on Monday. Clemson had more than two dozen players and staffers test positive over the summer as well.

It is possible that Lawrence was asymptomatic on Saturday but still had the virus, potentially exposing Syracuse players. However, given testing leading up to the game and afterwards, it does seem unlikely that is the case. That said, it is possible. The good news is that Syracuse has been tested twice since the Clemson game and have not had a single positive. There will still be another test result before Saturday's game.

"Per ACC protocol Syracuse has thus far undergone two rounds of COVID-19 testing since returning from South Carolina," Assistant Director of Athletic Communications Tyler Cady told AllSyracuse.com in a statement. "At this time no member of the program has tested positive for COVID-19."

Clemson beat Syracuse 47-21 last week in a game that was closer than the final score would appear. Syracuse returns home for back to back games following that loss. They face Wake Forest on Saturday for a noon kickoff. After that, Boston College comes to the Dome for a 2:00 p.m. start.