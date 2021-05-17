Trill Williams Claimed Off Waivers by Miami Dolphins

Days after being waived by the New Orleans Saints, former Syracuse defensive back Trill Williams has been claimed off waivers by the Miami Dolphins. Williams was waived with a failed physical designation on Friday. Williams signed with the Saints as an undrafted free agent following the 2021 NFL Draft.

He was projected to go anywhere between round five and seven, but was not selected. Trill finished his Syracuse career with 92 tackles, 3.5 tackles for loss, four interceptions, three forced fumbles, five passes defensed and two defensive touchdowns. You can read about Williams' high school recruitment HERE.

What type of prospect is Williams? Former NFL head coach Jim Mora Jr. thinks highly of the former Syracuse star.

"Trill's a 6-1, 200 pound safety that plays physical, plays in a good defense, understands the game. I just think he doesn't have the elite traits. He doesn't have that special quality that stands out like the other two guys do. He's a solid football player. I think he's draftable. I think it'll be late. I think he can be a priority free agent at the very least.

"I think he's a guy that comes in has a chance to contribute on special teams. If not that, he certainly finds himself on a practice squad and he continues to work on his skillset before he becomes a regular player in the NFL. I think Trill -- I think he'll make a roster and he'll contribute on special teams. He's going to have to get to camp and he's going to have to show the traits the NFL teams are looking for in order to make that roster but I think he'll do it."