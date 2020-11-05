Trill Williams Declares for NFL Draft

Syracuse defensive back Trill Williams has opted out of the remainder of the 2020 season and declared for the NFL Draft, he posted on Twitter.

"I can't begin to express how humbled I am by the love you've show me throughout my time here," Williams said on Twitter. "From day one you'e made me feel welcome, and because of that I played as hard as I could for you every week. Coach Babers, coach Monroe and the rest of the coaching staff took a young kid and helped him on his journey into becoming a man. I'll forever be grateful. The memories I've made with my brothers here will last a lifetime and I wouldn't have wanted to share those with anyone else. We all play this game with hopes of reaching the highest level and now it's my time to open that door. It's been a dream of mine to play in the NFL since I was six years old. With that being said, I will forgo the final four games of the season and submit my name into the 2021 NFL Draft."

Trill Williams finishes his Syracuse career with 92 tackles, four interceptions, five passes defensed, three forced fumbles, one fumble recovery and two defensive touchdowns in 27 games.

Those two defensive touchdowns were among the most exciting for the Orange during the last two seasons. Williams had a strip six in overtime against Wake Forest in the 2019 season finale to clinch that victory. He also returned a lateral from Ja'Had Carter for a score against Georgia Tech this season.