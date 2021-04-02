FootballBasketballRecruitingLacrosseSI.com
Search

Jim Mora Jr. Breaks Down Trill Williams' Draft Prospects

The former NFL and college head coach discusses the Syracuse defensive back.
Author:
Publish date:

Former Syracuse star Trill Williams is one of three Orange defensive backs that is expected to be selected in the 2021 NFL Draft. Williams, however, is sometimes the forgotten of the three and perhaps unfairly so. Andre Cisco and Ifeatu Melifonwu are expected to be high picks. Somewhere in rounds one through three. Williams, however, is a bit of a different case. 

Projections have him anywhere from a fifth to a seventh round selection. That said, there is no question he has a lot of physical tools that suggest a smooth transition to the next level. We spoke to former Atlanta Falcons and UCLA head coach Jim Mora Jr. to his thoughts on Williams' NFL prospects. 

CLICK HERE TO SUBSCRIBE TO THE FREE ALL SYRACUSE NEWSLETTER TO GET THE LATEST ORANGE UPDATES SENT TO YOUR INBOX!

"I think he's greatly overshadowed because those other two are so darn good," Mora Jr. said. "Trill's a 6-1, 200 pound safety that plays physical, plays in a good defense, understands the game. I just think he doesn't have the elite traits. He doesn't have that special quality that stands out like the other two guys do. He's a solid football player. I think he's draftable. I think it'll be late. I think he can be a priority free agent at the very least. 

"I think he's a guy that comes in has a chance to contribute on special teams. If not that, he certainly finds himself on a practice squad and he continues to work on his skillset before he becomes a regular player in the NFL. I think Trill -- I think he'll make a roster and he'll contribute on special teams. He's going to have to get to camp and he's going to have to show the traits the NFL teams are looking for in order to make that roster but I think he'll do it." 

Trill
Football

Jim Mora Jr. Breaks Down Trill Williams' Draft Prospects

Engstler
Basketball

Former Syracuse Forward Emily Engstler Picks Louisville

Goldstock
Lacrosse

Syracuse Against UNC: Battle Between the Goalies

Cisco
Football

Could Cisco and/or Melifonwu Go in the First Round of the NFL Draft?

Swider
Recruiting

Mutual Interest Between Syracuse and Villanova Transfer Cole Swider

Torrence1
Recruiting

Analysis: How Symir Torrence Fits at Syracuse

Torrence2
Recruiting

Symir Torrence Commits to Syracuse

2021-2-27_ss_SU_SB_GLAX_9
Lacrosse

Syracuse WLAX Against UNC: Defense Preview