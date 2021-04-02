Jim Mora Jr. Breaks Down Trill Williams' Draft Prospects

Former Syracuse star Trill Williams is one of three Orange defensive backs that is expected to be selected in the 2021 NFL Draft. Williams, however, is sometimes the forgotten of the three and perhaps unfairly so. Andre Cisco and Ifeatu Melifonwu are expected to be high picks. Somewhere in rounds one through three. Williams, however, is a bit of a different case.

Projections have him anywhere from a fifth to a seventh round selection. That said, there is no question he has a lot of physical tools that suggest a smooth transition to the next level. We spoke to former Atlanta Falcons and UCLA head coach Jim Mora Jr. to his thoughts on Williams' NFL prospects.

"I think he's greatly overshadowed because those other two are so darn good," Mora Jr. said. "Trill's a 6-1, 200 pound safety that plays physical, plays in a good defense, understands the game. I just think he doesn't have the elite traits. He doesn't have that special quality that stands out like the other two guys do. He's a solid football player. I think he's draftable. I think it'll be late. I think he can be a priority free agent at the very least.

"I think he's a guy that comes in has a chance to contribute on special teams. If not that, he certainly finds himself on a practice squad and he continues to work on his skillset before he becomes a regular player in the NFL. I think Trill -- I think he'll make a roster and he'll contribute on special teams. He's going to have to get to camp and he's going to have to show the traits the NFL teams are looking for in order to make that roster but I think he'll do it."