Trill Williams Continues to Shine at Dolphins Training Camp

Trill Williams may have been an undrafted free agent, but he has not performed like that during training camp this summer. The former Syracuse defensive back made yet another big play during Thursday's practice in what has been a theme throughout his time with the Miami Dolphins as he fights for a roster spot.

According to Joe Schad, Miami Dolphins beat reporter for the Palm Beach Post, Williams picked off a pass Thursday much to the delight of his teammates.

"Trill Williams picked off a long ball by Jacoby Brissett and was mobbed by teammates including Xavien Howard," Schad tweeted. "Trill, undrafted rookie, seems to be popular with his teammates. #MiamiDolphins"

Nearly every report out of Dolphins camp on Williams has been positive. He has put himself in position to realistically make the 53-man roster. Not only has he been noted as making big plays, but also as the first player out onto the practice field nearly every day.

"When it comes to the Miami Dolphins and the cornerback position, the focus pretty much is always on Xavien Howard and to a lesser degree Byron Jones," Alain Poupart of All Dolphins said just two weeks ago. "Beyond those two, the Dolphins have their fair share of young players looking to make an impression at training camp this summer, and one of the most intriguing of those just might be Trill Williams. The Dolphins got Williams off waivers from the New Orleans Saints amid reports the Saints were hoping to bring him back, and it's been easy to see why.

"Williams has made his share of plays in camp with a couple of nice breakups and he's got interesting physical attributes that should earn him a long look. Williams, who's wearing an unusual number for a cornerback (51) at camp, hasn't been perfect and it's still got a fight on his hands to earn a spot on the 53-man roster, but he's at least put himself in the conversation so far.