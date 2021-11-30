Skip to main content
    • November 30, 2021
    SUBSCRIBE
    Publish date:

    Sean Tucker, Cody Roscoe, Mikel Jones Named to All-ACC First Team

    Duce Chestnut was also named to the All ACC Third Team.
    Author:

    Syracuse running back Sean Tucker was named to the All-ACC First Team as was linebacker Mikel Jones and defensive lineman Cody Roscoe. Defensive back Duce Chestnut was named to the All-ACC Third Team. Offensive lineman Matthew Bergeron, offensive lineman Airon Servais, defensive lineman Josh Black and defensive back Garrett Williams were names All-ACC Honorable Mention. 

    Tucker set a single season Syracuse record with 1,496 rushing yards, which was good for fourth in the nation. Cody Roscoe led the team with 8.5 sacks while Mikel Jones led the Orange in tackles with 110. Duce Chestnut led Syracuse with three interceptions. 

    The complete All-ACC Teams are as follows. 

    2021 All-ACC Football Teams
    First-Team Offense
    QB - Kenny Pickett, Pitt, 181
    RB - Sean Tucker, Syracuse, 187
    RB - Mataeo Durant, Duke, 154
    WR - Jordan Addison, Pitt, 186
    WR - Josh Downs, North Carolina, 161
    WR - Dontayvion Wicks, Virginia, 131 (tie)
    WR - A.T. Perry, Wake Forest, 131 (tie)
    TE - Jelani Woods, Virginia, 134
    AP - Jahmyr Gibbs, Georgia Tech, 126
    OT - Ikem Ekwonu, NC State, 170
    OT - Zach Tom, Wake Forest, 104
    OG - Zion Johnson, Boston College, 156
    OG - Caleb Chandler, Louisville, 65
    C - Alec Lindstrom, Boston College, 86

    First-Team Defense
    DE - Jermaine Johnson II, Florida State, 189
    DE - Cody Roscoe, Syracuse, 112
    DT - Calijah Kancey, Pitt, 133
    DT - Corey Durden, NC State, 78 (tie)
    DT - Tyler Davis, Clemson, 78 (tie)
    LB - Drake Thomas, NC State, 148
    LB - Mikel Jones, Syracuse, 134
    LB - James Skalski, Clemson, 128
    CB - Mario Goodrich, Clemson, 110
    CB - Andrew Booth Jr., Clemson, 105
    S - Jammie Robinson, Florida State, 106
    S - Tanner Ingle, NC State, 92

    First-Team Special Teams
    PK - Nick Sciba, Wake Forest, 183
    P - Trenton Gill, NC State, 142
    SP - Zonovan Knight, NC State, 146

    Second-Team Offense
    QB - Sam Hartman, Wake Forest, 80
    RB - Ty Chandler, North Carolina, 120
    RB - Pat Garwo, Boston College, 86
    WR - Charleston Rambo, Miami, 126
    WR - Emeka Emezie, NC State, 110
    WR - Jaquarii Roberson, Wake Forest, 91
    TE - Lucas Krull, Pitt, 80
    AP - Keytaon Thompson, Virginia, 77
    OT - Jordan McFadden, Clemson, 94
    OT - Carter Warren, Pitt, 69
    OG - Christian Mahogany, Boston College, 62
    OG - DJ Scaife, Miami, 56
    C - Olusegun Oluwatimi, Virginia, 62

    Second-Team Defense
    DE - Myles Murphy, Clemson, 108
    DE - Habakkuk Baldonado, Pitt, 98
    DT - Miles Fox, Wake Forest, 72
    DT - Myles Murphy, North Carolina, 69
    LB - Yasir Addullah, Louisville, 92
    LB - Nick Jackson, Virginia, 84
    LB - Quez Jackson, Georgia Tech, 71 (tie)
    LB - SirVocea Dennis, Pitt, 71 (tie)
    CB - Jermaine Waller, Virginia Tech, 76
    CB - Josh DeBerry, Boston College, 60 (tie)
    CB - Kei'Trel Clark, Louisville, 60 (tie)
    S - Traveon Redd, Wake Forest, 76
    S - Brandon Hill, Pitt, 68

    Second-Team Special Teams
    PK - B.T. Potter, Clemson, 87
    P - Lou Hedley, Miami, 98
    SP - Jahmyr Gibbs, Georgia Tech, 112

    Third-Team Offense
    QB - Brennan Armstrong, Virginia, 68
    RB - Jashaun Corbin, Florida State, 62
    RB - Jahmyr Gibbs, Georgia Tech, 54
    WR - Zay Flowers, Boston College, 77
    WR - Billy Kemp, Virginia, 37
    WR - Jake Bobo, Duke, 32
    TE - Marshon Ford, Louisville, 72
    AP - Jordan Addison, Pitt, 75
    OT - Ben Petrula, Boston College, 68
    OT - Gabe Houy, Pitt, 44
    OG - Marcus Minor, Pitt, 53
    OG - Sean Maginn, Wake Forest, 53
    C - Grant Gibson, NC State, 53

    Third-Team Defense
    DE - Keir Thomas, Florida State, 53
    DE - Xavier Thomas, Clemson, 52
    DT - Bryan Bresee, Clemson, 60
    DT - DeWayne Carter, Duke, 51
    LB - Shaka Heyward, Duke, 45
    LB - Tomon Fox, North Carolina, 40
    LB - Jeremiah Gemmel, North Carolina, 39
    CB - Brandon Sebastian, Boston College, 58
    CB - Duce Chestnut, Syracuse, 40
    S - Cam'Ron Kelly, North Carolina, 61
    S - Andrew Mukuba, Clemson, 58

    Third-Team Special Teams
    PK - Sam Scarton, Pitt, 55
    P - Peter Moore, Virginia Tech, 83
    SP - Tayvion Robinson, Virginia Tech, 57

    Honorable Mention
    QB - Sam Howell, North Carolina, 19
    QB - Devin Leary, NC State, 18
    RB - Zonovan Knight, NC State, 45
    RB - Jaylan Knighton, Miami, 31
    WR - Jake Bobo, Duke, 32
    WR - Tre Turner, Virginia Tech, 25
    TE - Trae Barry, Boston College, 25
    TE - Davis Allen, Clemson, 22
    TE - Brandon Chapman, Wake Forest, 18
    TE - Gavin Bartholomew, Pitt, 16
    AP - Will Shipley, Clemson, 41
    AP - Sean Tucker, Syracuse, 38
    OT - Zion Nelson, Miami, 41
    OT - Matthew Bergeron, Syracuse, 37
    OT - Luke Tenuta, Virginia Tech, 27
    OT - Tyler Vrabel, Boston College, 25
    OT - Bobby Haskins, Virginia, 22
    OT - Devin Cochran, Georgia Tech, 15
    OG - Will Putnam, Clemson, 45
    OG - Joshua Ezeudu, North Carolina, 42
    OG - Dillan Gibbons, Florida State, 41
    OG - Jake Kradel, Pitt, 37
    OG - Lecitus Smith, Virginia Tech, 30
    OG - Marcus McKethan, North Carolina, 28
    OG - Jacob Monk, Duke, 24
    OG - Devontay Love-Taylor, Florida State, 23
    OG - Loic Ngassam Nya, Wake Forest, 21
    C - Jack Wohlabaugh, Duke, 43
    C - Owen Drexel, Pitt, 41
    C - Michael Jurgens, Wake Forest, 38
    C - Airon Servais, Syracuse, 20
    C - Cole Bentley, Louisville, 19
    C - Brock Hoffman, Virginia Tech, 17
    DE - Rondell Bothroyd, Wake Forest, 49
    DE - Marcus Valdez, Boston College, 23
    DE - Daniel Joseph, NC State, 22
    DE - Deslin Alexandre, Pitt, 19
    DT - Robert Cooper, Florida State, 50
    DT - Fabien Lovett, Florida State, 48
    DT - Jordan Williams, Virginia Tech, 41
    DT - Ray Vohasek, North Carolina, 36
    DT - Josh Black, Syracuse, 32
    DT - Djimon Brooks, Georgia Tech, 15
    LB - Dax Hollifield, Virginia Tech, 38
    LB - Luke Masterson, Wake Forest, 37
    LB - Isaiah Moore, NC State, 35
    LB - Baylon Spector, Clemson, 32
    LB - C.J. Avery, Louisville, 31
    LB - Phil Campbell III, Pitt, 18
    LB - Charlie Thomas, Georgia Tech, 16
    LB - John Petrishen, Pitt, 15
    CB - Tony Grimes, North Carolina, 39
    CB - Damarri Mathis, Pitt, 38
    CB - Ja'Sir Taylor, Wake Forest, 38
    CB - Tyrique Stevenson, Miami, 35
    CB - Garrett Williams, Syracuse, 34
    CB - Caelen Carson, Wake Forest, 23
    CB - Tyler Baker-Williams, NC State, 22
    CB - Shyheim Battle, NC State, 20
    S - Nolan Turner, Clemson, 52
    S - Jaiden Woodbey, Boston College, 43
    S - Erick Hallett II, Pitt, 42
    S - Chamarri Conner, Virginia Tech, 39
    S - Nasir Peoples, Virginia Tech, 37
    S - Kenderick Duncan, Louisville, 31
    S - Qwynnterrio Cole, Louisville, 23
    S - Juanyeh Thomas, Georgia Tech, 23
    S - James Williams, Miami, 17
    PK - Andy Borregales, Miami, 27
    P - Will Spiers, Clemson, 22
    SP - Jaylen Stinson, Duke, 43
    SP - Cal Adomitis, Pitt, 26

    Read More

    Tucker 7
    Football

    Sean Tucker, Cody Roscoe, Mikel Jones Named to All-ACC First Team

    8 minutes ago
    Madden 2
    Recruiting

    Three 2022 Prospects Schedule Syracuse Official Visits

    3 hours ago
    Boeheim Auburn
    Basketball

    Syracuse vs Indiana Preview

    4 hours ago
    Jones
    Football

    Mikel Jones Named ACC Linebacker of the Week

    10 hours ago
    How to Watch Indiana
    Basketball

    How to Watch Syracuse vs Indiana

    21 hours ago
    Babers Senior
    Football

    John Wildhack Announces Dino Babers Will Return to Syracuse Football in 2022

    23 hours ago
    Donovan Brown
    Recruiting

    Monday Musings: Recruiting Impact of Coaching Departures & Recent Basketball Visitor

    Nov 29, 2021
    Member Exclusive
    Murray
    Basketball

    Syracuse Snaps Losing Streak, Blows Out Colgate

    Nov 28, 2021